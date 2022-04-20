Carrollton came out swinging on Tuesday, putting up seven runs in the first inning on the way to a 9-3 region win over Dalton. Carrollton’s Luke Turner, Cole Carter, Turner Fricks, and Cade Cosper all drove in runs in the big first inning.
The Trojans first two runs were scored on an error. Turner Fricks grounded to third base on the error, and Ace Williamson and Cam McLendon scored.
The next pair of runs came on Carter’s at-bat, as Turner and Andrew Albertus scored on Carter’s single to center field. Fricks and Cosper sent home the final three runs of the inning, as each batter came away with a double.
Fricks’s double scored two, and Cosper’s sent one, and it was already 7-0 before Dalton had even stepped to the plate.
The game was scoreless for a time until the teams exchanged single runs in the fifth, as Carrollton’s Fricks hit an RBI single and Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade crossed home on a wild pitch.
In the top of the seventh with the Trojans batting, Fricks drove home another run on a sacrifice fly, but Dalton responded in the bottom of the seventh with two runs scored on an error in the field. Dalton ended up outscoring the Trojans 3-2 after the first inning, but it was irrelevant to the outcome of the game.
Cosper pitched Carrollton to victory. The righthander had an outstanding performance on the mound through five innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out ten Dalton batters. Ethan Nalley closed up the final two innings in relief, allowing two runs on one hit. Caleb Nix went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Dalton in hits.
On Dalton’s side, Brady Pendley took the loss for the Catamounts. He went five innings, allowing eight runs on ten hits, striking out seven with no walks. Throughout the course of the game, Carrollton piled up 11 hits. Most of these came from Fricks, Cosper and Carter, who each collected two hits to lead the team.
