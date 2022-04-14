Carrollton went down early in a region matchup at East Paulding on Wednesday. The Trojans fought back in the fifth when Seth Childers stole home, but they ultimately came up short 2-1. This marks Carrollton’s third straight loss within the past week.
East Paulding stole a pair of runs in the first inning. With two outs on the board, Austin Sims found home on a wild pitch, and Pedro Rodriguez ran in for the second in a similar fashion on a catching error. These two runs proved to be enough to win it for East Paulding.
Cade Cosper took the loss for Carrollton on the hill. Cosper had a solid night, lasting six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one.
It was Carrollton’s lack of production on offense that cost them the game. The Trojans faced East Paulding’s Peyton Gentry for the majority of the game. Gentry allowed just one hit and one run over five innings, striking out seven. Kaden Garner threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen to close the game, only allowing one more additional hit.
Cam McLendon and Cosper had Carrollton’s only hits of the night, each going one-for-three at the plate. East Paulding had five hits on the night from five different batters.
With a 8-3 region record, Carrollton is now in second place in 5-AAAAAA, behind South Paulding (21-4, 10-1). The Trojans split a two-game series with South Paulding earlier in the season, giving the Spartans their only region loss thus far.
The East Paulding game also marks Carrollton’s third straight loss, including a 10-3 non-region game against St. Xavier last Saturday and a close 5-4 region loss to Alexander on Monday.
Carrollton looks to even up their series with East Paulding at home on Friday at 5:55 p.m.
