We are already through seven weeks of high school football, and week eight will feature six different region games for area teams.
With just one other team in their region, Bowdon and Mt. Zion will both have non-region contests.
Temple will have this Friday off before jumping into their first region game against Lamar County the following week.
Bowdon
The Red Devils of Bowdon (5-1) will be back at home against Forest Park. They are coming off a 23-18 win over St. Francis, one in which normal starter Robert McNeal did not dress and was subbed by Jordan Beasley, who ended the night with 128 yards and a touchdown rushing and one touchdown pass, as well.
Forest Park is 2-4 going into the matchup, their most recent game being a 10-7 win over Rockdale County. Forest Park is a 6A school led by quarterback Jacari Hardaway, and based on his Hudl film, he tends to throw a lot of deep shots in their normally run-heavy offense, so the top end of Bowdon's defense may get a test in that department.
Bremen
The Blue Devils (3-3, 2-1) have another region contest this week, this time back at home against Lafayette. Bremen started off region play with two straight wins, but they suffered a 35-14 loss to Ringgold last week. The 2-1 region record currently has them at fourth place, just inside the playoff picture.
They will have a chance to add another game to the win column against a Lafayette team that has only one win on the season and is currently in last place in the region with losses to Ringgold, Gordon Lee and Adairsville.
Carrollton
The Trojans (6-0) had a bye week last week, and they will begin region play today with what could be one of their toughest region contests against East Coweta.
East Coweta is 4-2 on the season, but their two losses to have been to Starr's Mill and Lambert, the latter of which is an undefeated 7A school. East Coweta is led by quarterback Christian Langford, who is currently 19th in the state in passing yards and has 18 touchdown passes. He also leads the team in rushing yards per game.
Central
The Lions (4-2, 0-1) face their second region contest against Sonoraville after falling to a top-ranked Cedartown team last week. Out of six teams, the bottom four teams of the region, including Central, all have a record of 4-2, so Central will look to fight for a better placement in the playoff picture with tonight's game.
Sonoraville also has a regular-season record of 4-2, but they started region play off with a win against Northwest Whitfield last week, putting them in third place in the region. They are led by quarterback Jaxon Pate, who has roughly 1,600 passing yards this season.
Haralson County
The Rebels (2-4, 1-1) earned their first region win of the year last week, and they will continue region play with a tough matchup with Rockmart. Haralson is currently fifth in the region out of seven teams, just one spot out of the playoff picture. The way it stands, it seems Haralson may have to win at least two more region games to have a shot at the playoffs.
Rockmart has a record of 3-2, and they began region play with a 48-14 win over Model. Rockmart's two losses were to very talented teams, the first being Cedartown and the second being to Irwin County. The Jackets are led by quarterback JD Davis who has 681 yards of total offense according to MaxPreps.
Heard County
The Braves (2-4) suffered an overtime loss to McIntosh last week, one that came down to a two-point conversion. It was their second loss decided by less than three points. This week, they will step into region play with a game against Crawford County.
Crawford County also has a record of 2-4, but unlike two of Heard County's losses, Crawford's losses have all been decided by three scores or more. Crawford is led by quarterback Judd Puckett, as well as wide receiver Terrel Ashley who leads the team in yards per game, as well as total touchdowns.
Mt. Zion
The Eagles (4-2) are coming off their second loss of the season last week to Mount Pisgah, and they will continue their long slate of non-region contests on the road against Mount Vernon in an early 4 p.m. game.
Mount Vernon is 3-3 on the season, two of these wins being close contests against Mount Paran Christian and Tattnall Square. Their most recent game was a 36-7 loss to Elbert County. This will be the second week in a row Mt. Zion faces a prolific passer, as Mount Vernon is led by Sam Nazarian who has roughly 1,300 passing yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats (3-3, 2-1) had their first region loss of the season last week, being shut out by rival Lithia Springs. Starting quarterback Jake Herrera went down with an injury in that game, as well. The Wildcats are currently fourth in their region, just inside playoff contention with four more region games to go, counting tonight.
They will continue their region schedule against Chapel Hill, their third-straight game on the road. Chapel Hill is 2-4 and has yet to win a region game this season, losing to Jackson last week at a score of 7-6. Chapel Hill's offense is led by quarterback Jaylen Wyatt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.