Kiyun Cofer

Carrollton wide receiver Kiyun Cofer returned to the Trojan's lineup in their last game against Hillgrove and had 130 yards and two touchdowns receiving. Today, the Trojans will be faced with one of their toughest region matchups against East Coweta.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

We are already through seven weeks of high school football, and week eight will feature six different region games for area teams.

With just one other team in their region, Bowdon and Mt. Zion will both have non-region contests.

