Carrollton will host two state basketball playoff games on Wednesday following region championships for their girls and boys teams.
The girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and it will be against the fourth seed from region seven, the Creekview Lady Grizzlies. The Lady Trojans are going into the matchup on a hot streak. Their past three games have been double-digit wins. Two of these were against a Dalton team that finished the regular season with an 11-3 region record, and the Trojans latest win was an impressive 51-37 region championship over the region’s number one seed Rome Lady Wolves. The Lady Trojans are on a six-game winning streak that started in late January.
Their opponent, the Creekview Lady Grizzlies, have not shared this same kind of success as of late. Creekview started their region tournament with a 46-35 win over Centennial in the play-in round, but the Grizzlies then lost in the semis to River Ridge at a score of 62-16, and they also lost the consolation game against Cambridge, 52-42.
Creekview’s girls played one opponent in common with Carrollton this season, and that was an early-season 62-42 loss to Rome in late November. The Trojans also lost to Rome in mid-January at a score of 50-42, but since then, the Trojans have won seven of their last eight games, including the region championship win over the same Rome team.
Tip-off for the Lady Trojans and the Lady Grizzlies is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 23 at Carrollton.
The boys game is scheduled for 7:30 on the same Wednesday night. The Trojans will take on the Knights from Centennial High School. The Trojans had to take the long road to earn the one seed in the state tournament. The Trojans started the tournament as the four seed, so they began the tournament with a 74-61 play-in game win at home against East Paulding.
Carrollton faced Paulding County in the semifinal, and they held on to win that game 63-57. The Trojans then faced the number one seed Alexander in a thrilling championship game in which the Trojans won 49-45. Including these region tournament wins, Carrollton’s boys are on a six-game win streak, and they have also won seven of their last eight games.
Their opponent, Centennial, is an interesting story. The Knights ended the regular season with the two seed in region seven, and their only two region losses were a 56-55 game against River Ridge and a 69-61 loss against Sequoyah. However, Centennial underperformed in the region tournament, as they fell 74-55 in the semifinal to the eventual region champ Sequoyah, and they lost a close 66-65 game to Chattahoochee in the consolation game. In other words, Centennial went into the tournament as a two seed, and they left as a four seed.
It will be an interesting matchup to watch, as Carrollton exceeded expectations in their region tournament, and Centennial fell short of projections in theirs. Tip-off for Trojans versus Knights is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 23 at Carrollton.
