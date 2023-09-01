ROME, Ga. — The Carrollton Trojans traveled to Rome for what has become a rivalry battle between football powerhouses in recent years, and the Trojans came out on top in comfortable fashion, 33-13.
Sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis had four touchdown passes in the win, two apiece to Caleb Odom and Kimauri Farmer.
Both teams went scoreless in the first quarter until Lewis found Odom for a short touchdown pass to give Carrollton a 6-0 lead with roughly nine minutes until halftime.
Lewis' second and third passing touchdowns both went to running back Kimauri Farmer, one with three minutes until the half, the other a couple minutes into the third quarter, putting the Trojans in control 19-0.
Rome got on the board with an explosive play, as DeKaylon Daniel broke off a 41-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
But Carrollton's defense responded next, as Kameron McClure had a pick six off Rome quarterback Reece Fountain, and with around ten minutes left in the game, Carrollton led 26-6.
Fountain put Rome into double digits with a touchdown rush, but a 30-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Odom, plus a late stand by the Trojan defense, sealed the 20-point decision.
Other teams in action outside coverage schedule:
Mount Zion (2-0) defeated Jordan (0-2), 43-6.
Heard County (0-2) fell to South Atlanta (1-2), 24-21.
Villa Rica (1-1) defeated Northgate (2-1), 24-23.
