Trojans hold Rome in check

Carrollton Trojan Kameron McClure returns a pick six in a 33-13 win over Rome.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

ROME, Ga. — The Carrollton Trojans traveled to Rome for what has become a rivalry battle between football powerhouses in recent years, and the Trojans came out on top in comfortable fashion, 33-13.

Sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis had four touchdown passes in the win, two apiece to Caleb Odom and Kimauri Farmer.