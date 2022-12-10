Bryce Hicks

Carrollton's Bryce Hicks had 190 yards and two touchdowns receiving and 50 yards rushing in a 70-35 loss to Mill Creek in the 7A State Championship.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

It was an eye-popping performance by Carrollton freshman quarterback Julian Lewis who threw for 531 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday in the 7A State Championship. The numbers Lewis finished with against one of the top teams in Georgia would have been attention-grabbing by a quarterback of any classification, let alone a freshman.

In fact, most of Carrollton’s stat lines seemed huge on their own, but special-teams mishaps and big plays, including a stretch late in the first quarter where both teams combined for five touchdowns in a minute and 36 seconds, allowed Mill Creek to go into halftime up 49-28 and eventually win 70-35, leaving Carrollton as the 7A runner up.

