It was an eye-popping performance by Carrollton freshman quarterback Julian Lewis who threw for 531 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday in the 7A State Championship. The numbers Lewis finished with against one of the top teams in Georgia would have been attention-grabbing by a quarterback of any classification, let alone a freshman.
In fact, most of Carrollton’s stat lines seemed huge on their own, but special-teams mishaps and big plays, including a stretch late in the first quarter where both teams combined for five touchdowns in a minute and 36 seconds, allowed Mill Creek to go into halftime up 49-28 and eventually win 70-35, leaving Carrollton as the 7A runner up.
“We made too many mistakes against a really good football team,” head coach Joey King said after the game.
Regardless of how far behind the Trojans got, Coach King said after the game that he was proud of how his athletes continued to fight.
“They’re always going to fight. I love this group, I love them. I don’t want another group,” he said of his Trojans.
It would have been difficult for Mill Creek to start the game any better than they did. Carrollton was forced into a three and out on their first series. Two plays later, Cam Robinson rushed 66 yards untouched down the left side for a touchdown. Mill Creek was up 7-0 just under two minutes into the game.
Carrollton got the ball back and picked up a pair of first downs through the air, but a lack of running lanes and a pair of incompletions forced another punt. Like it had happened all season, Carrollton’s defense provided a spark, as Jay Farmer forced a fumble recovered by the Trojans.
But Carrollton could not put the ball in the end zone, and they were forced to kick a field goal — a field goal that was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson. Instead of a 7-3 game, it was 14-0 Hawks.
That was the first score of a combined five touchdowns scored in the last 1:36 of the first quarter. For Carrollton, this included two passing touchdowns by Lewis, one to Kiyun Cofer for 27 yards and an 80-yard wheel route to Bryce Hicks.
On the other side, Makhail Wood had a 96-yard kickoff return, and Justin Content ran wide open for an 80-yard touchdown catch and run. Those five scoring plays alone gained 371 yards for both teams.
In the second quarter, an interception set Mill Creek up for Caleb Downs’ first touchdown of the night. He found the end zone three times.
Carrollton answered yet again, this time on a 80-yard deep ball to Caleb Odom, and it was 35-21 with 10 minutes still left in the first half. This added to Odom's big statistical night, and he would end the game with a total of 167 yards and one score.
That was not the end of the first-half scoring fest. Mill Creek added two scores, one on an eight-play, 80-yard drive; the other following a failed fake punt by the Trojans.
Carrollton added a 22-yard toe-tap touchdown pass to Takare Lipscomb, and an red-zone interception by Jadyn Thompson kept the Hawks away from another score to keep it 49-28 Mill Creek at the half.
Carrollton got two different stops to begin the third quarter. One turned into an interception thrown by Lewis, and the other turned into a 49-yard catch and run by Hicks to cut the deficit to two scores, 49-35, with four minutes left in the third.
Hicks had a total of 190 yards and two touchdowns receiving and added 50 yards on the ground in the loss.
Running back Cam Robinson and the Mill Creek offense took over from there, and the Hawks re-established a three-score lead, 56-35, on a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Robinson finished the night with 252 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
After a turnover on downs by the Trojans, Robinson found the end zone again to make it 63-35 just a few seconds into the fourth. Carrollton drove again, but a fourth-and-goal sack of Lewis seemed to be the play that marked a true end to Carrollton’s State Championship hopes.
Mill Creek added a late score on a 48-yard run by Kevin Mitchell to round out the final score.
With many returning starters, including Lewis, Hicks and Odom on offense, King made sure his guys learned from the experience.
“I told them all right there, look at this and take this in,” he said. “After we got the second-place trophy, I told them, if they’ll commit to it, we can win one of those.”
Carrollton ends the season with a 14-1 overall record.
