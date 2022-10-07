Julian Lewis 10-08-22

Julian Lewis passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-28 region win over East Coweta.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Television crews, photographers, and fans alike were present to see the Carrollton Trojans play their first region game of the year against the East Coweta Indians, and though it was messy at times, they witnessed an important 38-28 win for the Trojans.

The first two drives by both teams were defined by penalties and miscues. East Coweta drove into Carrollton territory on both drives, aided by pass interference calls on both. However, one drive ended in a missed field goal, and the other ended with an interception by Carrollton’s Kelvin Hill.

Trending Videos