Television crews, photographers, and fans alike were present to see the Carrollton Trojans play their first region game of the year against the East Coweta Indians, and though it was messy at times, they witnessed an important 38-28 win for the Trojans.
The first two drives by both teams were defined by penalties and miscues. East Coweta drove into Carrollton territory on both drives, aided by pass interference calls on both. However, one drive ended in a missed field goal, and the other ended with an interception by Carrollton’s Kelvin Hill.
The Trojans’ first two drives produced a total of one first down, as East Coweta was able to contain the rushing attack by Bryce Hicks. But Carrollton soon caught a break.
On Carrollton’s second punt of the night, Andrew Albertus kicked an end-over-end ball that bounced off the East Coweta punt returner’s hands, and Trojan long snapper Jaiden Hamilton jumped on top of the rock at the East Coweta 38-yard line. This would end in a 32-yard field goal by Freddie Perez that put the Trojans up 3-0 early in the second quarter.
East Coweta answered quickly on three long runs by Trey Bowles. He barreled up the middle, brushing off Carrollton defenders, and dove into the end zone to give East Coweta a 7-3 lead.
The Trojans finally found traction in the passing game late in the second quarter, starting with a high-pointed, 27-yard catch by Kiyun Cofer along the home sideline. Quarterback Julian Lewis continued this momentum with a perfectly placed throw over the shoulder of Hicks on a wheel route for a 25-yard score.
The Trojans ran a trick play on the extra point, as holder Albertus flipped the ball to Montreze Smith who went untouched into the end zone. It was 11-7 Trojans, and it would stay that way until the half.
After receiving the second half boot, Carrollton added to their lead on another long drive, highlighted by a 32-yard one-handed catch by Caleb Odom. Hicks and the Trojans punched in a score on fourth and goal from the one.
Then Carrollton’s defense got into the action, as Kelvin Hill jumped in front of a Langford pass for his second pick of the night and returned it to the EC three-yard line.
From there, Lewis found tight end Jay Farmer in the flat for a three-yard score. The Trojans would later drive for a 47-yard field goal by Perez, making it a 28-7 lead with 3:05 still left on the third-quarter clock.
Late in the third period, East Coweta cut into the Trojan lead with a 54-yard drop-in-the-bucket TD pass from Langford to Deliyon Freeman, but Carrollton returned the favor with a long scoring drive capped by another rushing score for Hicks.
East Coweta would still not go away, striking next on a 43-yard TD pass to Brady Tillman, and later on a 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.
Perez added another Trojan field goal between these scores, but with just under two minutes left, Carrollton clung to a 10-point lead, 38-28.
East Coweta went for an onside kick, which took a perfect bounce into their own Derrion Horsely’s hands, setting the Indians up on the Carrollton 45-yard line.
But the Trojan secondary made a huge play again, as Montreze Smith picked off Langford at the Trojan five-yard line. From there, Carrollton was able to run out the clock, closing a big win in their first region game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.