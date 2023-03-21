Trojans had 12 first-place finishes to win Carrollton Invitational

Carrollton’s boys and girls track teams both finished with the most combined points at the Carrollton Invitational back on March 11, and this included a total of 12 first-place finishes, as well as many others in the top three on the podium.
On the girls side of the meet, Carrollton as a team earned 154 points and placed first out of 13 total teams, edging out Lithia Springs for the top spot, which finished with 138.
As for the boys, it was a similar story, as the Trojans earned 175 points to breeze past the second-place Chapel Hill, which finished with 138 points.
Girls
Out of the combined total of 12 first-place finishes, six were individual placements on the girls’ team.
On the track, Kyla Harley placed first in the 400 meters with a time of 59.84, and Kalani Witherspoon placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.75.
In the jumps, Aubrey Dishman placed first in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-00.00, while Madison Phillips placed first in the pole vault with a 10-00.00 vault.
Seniors Dru Green and Jayla Gilbert both stood out in the throws. Green placed first in the discus with a throw of 127-01.00 and placed second in the shot put with a distance of 34-03.00.
Gilbert, on the other hand, won the shot put with a 41-11.00 launch and placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 104-07.00.
Along with these first-place finishes, there were also three more top-three individual placements.
On top of her high jump win, Dishman placed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.60. Emily Whipple was second in the 3200 meters, running 12:25.23 while Ryann Young was just behind her in the 3200 with a time of 12:58.91 for third place.
Boys
As for the boys’ team, the majority of their first-place finishes came from long-distance runs and relays.
On the track, Will Jennings placed first in the 800 meters running a time of 1:59.62, and Noah Martinson won the 1600 meters with a 4:20.94 mark on the clock.
Carrollton won the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.22, and they also won the 4x400 relay by running a 3:25.52. The 4x100 team was made up of Quintavious Ackey, Bryce Hicks, Dontavious Barker, and Christian Ward. The 4x400 team was composed of Jennings, Barker, Rock Williams, Nathan Moseley, Conner Jahns, and Jayln Bullock.
Rounding out the top finishers for the Trojans, Wyatt Jackson placed first with a 12-00.00 vault, while Andrew Walker won the shot put with a throw of 46-06.50.
On top of these first placers, there were also nine different individual top-three placements for the boys’ team.
Moseley placed second in the 800 meters with a 20:00.16 time, and Hagan Russell placed second in the 1600 meters running 4:22.80. Along with his 1600 win, Martinson also placed second in the 3200, running 9:43.35.
Jamie Henderson had a solid day at the hurdles, placing third in both the 110 and the 300 meters with times of 16.01 and 41.89, respectively.
Freshman Khalen Pinkard placed third in the triple jump with a 41-00.00, and junior Nour Nazim earned second in the pole vault, clearing 10-06.00.
In the throws, Robert Salhab placed third in the shot put with a throw of 45-08.50, and Jordan White had a runner-up finish in the discus with a 135-00.00 launch.
