Trojans had 12 first-place finishes to win Carrollton Invitational

Kalani Witherspoon placed first in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.75, one of 12 first-place finishes for Carrollton’s girls and boys teams in the Carrollton Invitational back on March 11.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton’s boys and girls track teams both finished with the most combined points at the Carrollton Invitational back on March 11, and this included a total of 12 first-place finishes, as well as many others in the top three on the podium.

On the girls side of the meet, Carrollton as a team earned 154 points and placed first out of 13 total teams, edging out Lithia Springs for the top spot, which finished with 138.

Trending Videos