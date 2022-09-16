Takare Lipscomb

There was a running-clock second half in Carrollton’s 48-0 win over Jenkins on Friday. Pictured is Takare Lipscomb, who had the Trojans’ last touchdown of the game.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton and Jenkins had to flip the field twice with some confusion on the direction of the opening kickoff. The Trojans kept flipping the field through the rest of the game, ending with a 48-0 win.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Trojans quickly went up 14-0, with a 32-yard touchdown catch by Caleb Odom and defensive scoop-and-score by Jacob Levy.

