Carrollton and Jenkins had to flip the field twice with some confusion on the direction of the opening kickoff. The Trojans kept flipping the field through the rest of the game, ending with a 48-0 win.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Trojans quickly went up 14-0, with a 32-yard touchdown catch by Caleb Odom and defensive scoop-and-score by Jacob Levy.
Carrollton’s defense kept Jenkins’ run-heavy offense in check, and the Trojans’ next score would be a five-yard rushing touchdown by Bryce Hicks. Carrollton was up 21-0 at the end of the first period.
In the first quarter, Jenkins gained a net six yards on offense compared to 188 yards for Carrollton.
In the second quarter, Carrollton had two straight possessions that started on the Jenkins’ 33-yard line. The first of these drives ended with another touchdown pass from Lewis to Odom, a 17-yard out route to the visitor’s sideline. On the second, the Trojans were backed up on a holding penalty, but Lewis dumped the ball off to Hicks on a screen, and he took it 47 yards for a score to make it 34-0.
The biggest play of the first half for Jenkins was a 29-yard option read up the middle by quarterback Troy Smith. Smith gave the Warriors life on offense, moving the ball into Trojan territory for the first time with just under five and a half minutes left in the half. However, the Warriors were later faced with a fourth and four from the Trojan 45-yard line and elected to punt.
Lewis and Odom connected for a third score before the end of the half, and it was 41-0 Trojans when the band took the field. Lewis ended the first half with 296 yards and four touchdowns passing.
Jenkins elected for a running clock for the entirety of the second half.
After the Trojan defense forced another Jenkins’ punt, Hicks and Takare Lipscomb got most of the offensive touches. Lipscomb ended the drive with a toe-tap score in the end zone to make it 48-0.
That would be the last time most of Carrollton’s starters saw the field. Jenkins drove all the way to Carrollton’s three-yard line, but the second-string defense held their own, forcing a turnover on downs to keep the game a shutout.
Playing just three quarters, freshman starter Lewis finished the night with 340 yards and five touchdowns passing, putting him at 1,315 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season.
Odom ended the night with 106 yards and three touchdowns receiving, and Hicks had a total of 193 all-purpose yards.
Carrollton will play at home against Hillgrove next week in their last game before region play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.