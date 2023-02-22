Carrollton High School baseball snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 6-4 win on the road over the Harris County Tigers.
The Trojans were behind 3-2 in the top of the sixth when Bryce Kingeter stole home plate to tie the game. Shortly after, Seth Childers hit a sacrifice fly ball to send Carson Waldrop home, putting the Trojans ahead for good.
In the seventh inning, Carrollton also got a pair of insurance runs, as Maddox Monsour hit a solo home run and Luke Turner scored on a second-base error.
Carson Sewell started the game for Carrollton on the mound and went four and one third innings. Sewell did not give up a hit and threw five strikeouts while allowing two runs and five walks.
John Cobb picked up the win in relief, pitching the remaining two and two thirds innings with two surrendered runs on two hits, adding four strikeouts and no walks.
Through the first four innings, Harris County went scoreless while Carrollton had a single run in frames one and four. Turner scored the first run of the game on a fielding error by pitcher Andrew Malstaff, and Cade Cosper scored the second run on a Myles Butler sacrifice fly.
Out of their total of six hits on the night, Cosper led the Trojans with two hits on three at-bats.
Carrollton was up 2-0 going into the fifth, but they came out of it down 3-2.
Sewell was nearing the end of his stint on the mound and threw two straight walks, forcing a pitching change to Cobb. Harris County then scored their first run on an RBI single by Canyon Meeks and scored two more on a Tyler Kennedy bunt the next at-bat.
However, Cobb cleaned up the rest of the inning by hurling a pair of strikeouts, and Carrollton's offense took back the lead in the next inning.
Carrollton (3-2) will host their next game against Whitewater (2-3) this Thursday (Feb. 23). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.