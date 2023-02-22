John Cobb

Carrollton pitcher John Cobb closed out a 6-4 win over Harris County on Tuesday, his second credited win on the mound this season through five games.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton High School baseball snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 6-4 win on the road over the Harris County Tigers. 

The Trojans were behind 3-2 in the top of the sixth when Bryce Kingeter stole home plate to tie the game. Shortly after, Seth Childers hit a sacrifice fly ball to send Carson Waldrop home, putting the Trojans ahead for good.

Trending Videos