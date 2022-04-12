After winning the first game of the series, Carrollton dropped a close 5-4 loss to Alexander on Monday. The Trojans held onto a lead for most of the game until Alexander put up four in the top of the sixth to effectively win the game.
Carrollton started up the offense early in the first inning, when Luke Turner singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. The Trojans then put up two more runs in the second, as Cade Cosper led off the inning with a solo homer and Seth Childers scored on an Andrew Albertus sacrifice fly. This made it 4-0 Trojans going into the bottom of the second.
Alexander fought back in the basement of the frame, however, as Terrance Bowen blasted a line-drive RBI double to put the Cougars on the board. Carrollton still had a three-run lead at 4-1.
The rest of the game was fairly uneventful on offense as both teams’ pitchers found their footing. Kole Orshoski pitched a full game for Alexander, allowing eight hits and four runs over seven innings and striking out four.
Carson Sewell started the game for Carrollton, surrendering one run on three hits over three-and-a-third innings, striking out two. Riley Anderson came out of the bullpen in the fourth to clean up, and Jackson Edwards closed the game after Anderson allowed four runs in the sixth.
Anderson had a strong initial showing, forcing a groundout and a strikeout in the fourth and inducing a three-up-three-down sequence in the fifth, but he struggled to find the strike zone in the sixth with a pair of walks and two HBPs. The Trojans surrendered four runs to narrowly fall behind at 5-4.
Carrollton had a chance for a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Jackson Edwards shut out the Cougars from the mound in the top of the inning, and he also stepped up to the plate for the most important at-bat for Carrollton.
Turner and Cam McClendon advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. That was the first time a Carrollton runner reached third base since the second inning. With a full count, Edwards struck out swinging, ending the game.
The Trojans had eight hits in the game, but they struggled to turn them into runs after the first two innings. Turner and Albertus each had multiple hits for the team, and Turner led Carrollton with three hits in four at bats.
