High school football season seems to be flying by, as area teams approach their week-10 games yesterday and today.
Last week featured a total of just five games, with many teams taking a bye week, and today will be somewhat similar with just three games being played on Friday and two already played on Thursday.
Villa Rica hosts Friday’s only area home game after a month-long stretch of away games for the Wildcats. Bowdon was initially scheduled to host a game today, but two cancellations later, they are now on a bye week and searching for an opponent for next Friday.
Bowdon
The Red Devils (7-1, 1-0) started off region play with a win last week, beating Christian Heritage 42-21. Bowdon is currently the number-one ranked team in the state in Single A Division II on most lists, according to Georgia High School Football Daily.
The Red Devils were initially scheduled to play Cross Keys this week, but due to a cancellation, they substituted the game with Pike Liberal Arts, but that deal did not go through, either. Bowdon will now have an open spot on the schedule today, and they are searching for an opponent to play on October 28 before their final game of the season against Mt. Zion.
Bremen
After taking last week to rest and recover after a big win over LaFayette, the Blue Devils (4-3, 3-1) will begin what may be their most difficult stretch of region games, starting today with an away game against Coahulla Creek.
The Colts are 5-2 on the season, and they are led by senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon in their spread attack. Kinnamon has roughly 1,400 passing yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Looking at common opponent scores this season, Bremen and Coahulla Creek seem to be similarly matched despite having different offensive approaches.
Carrollton
The Trojans (8-0, 2-0) continue to climb the 7A state rankings, with Georgia Public Broadcasting’s list placing them as high as third behind Buford and Colquitt County. Carrollton’s composite ranking according to Georgia High School Football Daily is currently fifth going into a big matchup with Westlake, whose composite ranking in 7A is 14th.
Westlake is 5-2 on the season, their only losses being to North Cobb and Cedar Grove. The one common opponent they have shared was Pebblebrook, whom Westlake beat 27-11 compared to a 42-12 win for the Trojans. The Lions had a bye last Friday, giving them an extra week to prepare for tonight.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats (4-4, 3-2) suffered a shutout loss against Mays last Friday, their fourth consecutive away game, but today their four-week road stretch will finally come to a close as they take on Creekside at home in Sam McIntyre Stadium.
Creekside is 5-2 on the season, and they are currently ranked second in class 5A in the Georgia High School Football Daily composite rankings. After close losses to Rome and Dutch Fork in the first two weeks, Creekside has been on a five-game win streak, including two teams that beat Villa Rica, Lithia Springs and Mays.
