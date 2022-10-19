Jordan White Carrollton Football

Carrollton is on the road for the second week in a row with today’s matchup at Westlake. Pictured is Junior Tight End Jordan White.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

High school football season seems to be flying by, as area teams approach their week-10 games yesterday and today.

Last week featured a total of just five games, with many teams taking a bye week, and today will be somewhat similar with just three games being played on Friday and two already played on Thursday.

Trending Videos