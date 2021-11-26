The Westlake Lions brought big, physical linemen and elite speed into Carrollton to face the Trojans on Friday night. It was the third round of the 6A playoffs, and like any playoff game, the season was on the line for both teams. The Trojan student section was decked out in Christmas gear, and they were ready for another playoff challenge. It was a tale of two halves, and the Trojans withstood a second half comeback with a 37-32 victory over the Lions.
The Trojans won the toss to begin the game and chose to defer. Carrollton used several good tackles to force Westlake into a 3rd and 7 in Lion territory, but Javanni McGee came down with a bobbling catch for 28 yards. The Lions then found themselves with a fourth and seven, on which Johnson launched an incomplete pass.
There, the Carrollton offense went to work. Morris engineered a drive that included a long swing pass to Bryce Hicks. Hicks was the hot hand, and he then took the ball up the middle two times in a row. The first was for eight yards, then finally Hicks sprinted 29 yards for the first TD of the game.
After Carrollton muffed a punt and Westlake turned the ball over on downs, the Trojans went run-heavy on offense, trying to wear down Westlake’s athletes early in the game. Hicks ran for another rushing TD, and this time it was 25 yards off right tackle.
The Lions still couldn’t get anything going on offense, and after a negative yardage punt, the Trojans were set up to go up by three scores in the second quarter. But they slipped up. Carrollton fumbled on a QB-RB exchange on the Westlake one yard line, and the Lions recovered. Westlake could not take advantage of the turnover, though.
After an exchange of several punts by both teams, the Trojans were set up in Westlake territory again, this time with 43 seconds left in the half. Morris scrambled on the first two plays to move the Trojans to the Lions’ 26. Then something miraculous happened.
On a huge play before halftime, Morris hung in the pocket for a moment and looked to throw an out pattern to the right. The pass was batted right back to him. Morris caught his own pass, hesitated for a moment, and then took the ball up the middle of the field for a 26 yard TD. Morris got credit for both a passing and receiving TD, and he put the Trojans up 21-0 at the end of the first half.
Westlake used a slot corner blitz from the left to start the half to slow down the Carrollton rushing attack. The Trojans countered on third down with a bomb from Morris to Terrell Carmichael for yards. It was apparent, though, that the Lions made adjustments to counter the Trojan running game. Carrollton was forced to kick a field goal, and the Trojans converted for the first time all season. The Trojans went up 24-0. Westlake also seemed to have made key adjustments on offense. The Lions had three consecutive first down plays, and with a mixup in the Carrollton secondary, Johnson threw a 34 yard TD pass to Travis Booker to cut into the Carrollton lead.
Westlake’s defense continued to have success stopping Carrollton in the run game, and on third and long, Morris looked to pass and was sacked. The Trojans punted to give the ball back to the re-energized Lion offense.
The Lions threw a couple short passes for first downs, and with another bust in Carrollton’s secondary, Johnson found a wide open Cayden Lee streaking down the field. Lee took it in for a 65-yard score to cut the game to 24-13.
The Trojans hit a big play off a run-pass option to Ace Williamson, but the Westlake defense came up with an interception on third down that set up the Lion offense for another drive. Yet again, Johnson found Lee running past the Carrollton secondary for a long TD pass. The Trojans stopped the two-point attempt, but the game seemed to have turned completely around at 24-19.
Both teams exchanged very quick touchdown drives early in the fourth quarter. It was 31-25 with 9 minutes to go, and Carrollton had the ball. Westlake’s defense forced a Trojan punt.
The Lion offense continued to throw short passes and run the football down the field on the Trojan defense. On first down from the Carrollton 20-yard line, Johnson found Lee again for a TD. The Lions converted on the extra point, and the Lions led for the first time at 32-31 with four and a half minutes left in the game.
It was time for Morris and the Trojans to put together some late-game magic. Morris found Williamson twice on key conversions on the drive to set up the Trojans in Westlake territory. On third down, Hicks caught a swing pass from Morris, maintained his balance, and tiptoed down the home sideline for a 33 yard go-ahead TD.
With a stopped two point conversion, the Lions got the ball back with 35 seconds left, down 37-32. Carrollton’s defense came up with a stop, and the Trojans advance to a semifinal playoff game against Buford with that score.
