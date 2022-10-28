With a region title already sealed, Friday’s game for the Carrollton Trojans did not affect the playoff picture. Still, the Trojans added yet another double-digit win to a thus-far perfect 10-0 season with a 52-7 region win over Campbell.

In the first quarter, Carrollton’s defense allowed a total of 19 yards for the Campbell offense. On the other side, Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis lit up the scoreboard early, passing for a 24-yard score to Kiyun Cofer on top of a seven-yard touchdown rush by Andrew Walker.

