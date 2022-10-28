With a region title already sealed, Friday’s game for the Carrollton Trojans did not affect the playoff picture. Still, the Trojans added yet another double-digit win to a thus-far perfect 10-0 season with a 52-7 region win over Campbell.
In the first quarter, Carrollton’s defense allowed a total of 19 yards for the Campbell offense. On the other side, Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis lit up the scoreboard early, passing for a 24-yard score to Kiyun Cofer on top of a seven-yard touchdown rush by Andrew Walker.
In the first quarter, Lewis passed for 133 out of 156 total yards for Carrollton. Adding Jacob Russell’s extra points, it was 14-0 Carrollton at the end of the first.
Carrollton broke the game open even further in the second period. Caleb Odom had two touchdown receptions in the second quarter, both of 32 yards.
The other two scores in the quarter came on the ground for the Trojans, as Bryce Hicks broke away for a 48-yard score and Jamun Evans punched in a touchdown run of 34 yards. Russell also had a 25-yard field goal for the Trojans in second-quarter scoring action.
Through the first half, Lewis had 295 yards and three touchdowns passing, and Odom had 112 yards and two scores on the receiving end.
Campbell added a rushing score by quarterback Luke Marble midway through the second quarter, making it 45-7 at the half. Marble ended the game with 163 yards passing and 47 yards and a score on the ground.
It was a running-clock second half, with Malik Kemp taking snaps at quarterback for Carrollton. Both teams were scoreless through the third quarter, and the last score of the game was a 35-yard reception by Trojan Zion Cooley.
Carrollton (10-0, 4-0) will await their playoff opponent with a one seed, while Campbell (1-8, 0-3) has one more regular season game against Westlake on the road next week.
