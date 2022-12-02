MOULTIRE — A smattering of controversy along with some clutch fourth down conversions, was recipe for trip to the 7A state championship game.
Carrollton converted five fourth downs, including a 32-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter on 4th and 13 from Julian Lewis to Caleb Odom to beat the Colquitt County Packers 35-27 securing their date next Saturday night with Mill Creek for the 7A state championship game at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
Lewis hit 18 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
The second quarter is where things got interesting — maybe a little too interesting.
After going scoreless in the opening 12 minutes, both teams began to find their scoring stride.
But it was Colquitt County who got the night’s first big play, a 62-yard run from Neko Fann down to the Trojans’ five in the first quarter.
Carrollton stopped the Packers on four straight plays including a stop by Malik Kemp on fourth down just short of the goal line.
Hicks broke free on 4th and inches for 33 yards to the Packers’ 47. A 15-yard personal foul penalty added 15 more yards. Before the next play was run, the Packers were called for another penalty putting the ball on Colquitt County’s 18.
The Trojans converted a second fourth-down which set up Jamun Evans’ touchdown from four yards out which capped a 99-yard drive after the defensive stand. Carrollton took advantage of 34 yards in penalties on the drive. With 11 minutes to go in the half, Carrollton led 7-0.
A long pass play from Fann to Georgia Bulldogs’ commit Ny Carr put the Packers deep in the red zone again.
That set up a TD run by Packers’ running back Charlie Pace from five yards out to even up the score at 7-7 at the 8:36 mark.
After using the ground game in the first quarter, the Trojans utilized Julian Lewis’ arm who found Caleb Odom and Seth Childers on two straight passes. After Hicks was stopped just short near midfield on third down, the Trojans went for their specialty again.
Hicks needed one. He got five.
He led the Trojans with 196 yards on 35 carries and two TDs. He also threw a score as well.
Then the Trojans went back to the air to Odom on the sideline, then Jordan White on an out route for eight more yards.
Then a swing pass Kiyun Cofer yielded the Trojans’ second TD after Cofer made a nifty move near the sideline to slip a tackle.
With under five minutes to play in the half, Carrollton again had a lead, 14-7.
Colquitt County got a bit closer with 1:44 to go in the half with a 42-yard field goal by Brett Fitzgerald.
Colquitt County snatched the lead and the momentum on a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jack Luttrell with 29 seconds to go in the half.
Then real controversy struck.
Carrollton got a touchdown on a two-yard run by Hicks after a controversial 41-yard completion from Lewis to Odom that the officials called out of bounds after what was ruled a catch at the two.
After a conference, the ball was placed at the Packers’ 2 and the Trojans allowed to run the final touchdown play.
When the second half started the Trojans led 21-17 and the ball to start the third quarter.
With momentum from a wild second quarter, the Carrollton Trojans wanted to put the home team Colquitt County Packers on the ropes with the first drive of the third quarter.
A pass to Jordan White for 33 yards to the Packers’ 30 followed by 14 yards on a crossing route to Takare Richardson set up a first down at the 16.
The Packers’ defense forced a fourth down, and the Trojans answered a jump pass to White from Hicks from nine yards out. It was Carrollton’s fourth conversion on fourth down, and it put the visitors up 28-17 with eight minutes to go in the third.
The Packers had a chance to get closer but the Trojans’ defense held Colquitt County to a 20-yard field goal with 1:14 to go in the third.
It was the second time that the Packers had first first down inside Carrollton’s five, coming away with three points combined.
Lewis engineered the ensuing drive down the field chewing up clock and real estate.
In the fifth and final fourth down conversion, Lewis found Odom from 32 yards out on a post pattern on 4th and 13 with 6:03 to go in the game.
That put Carrollton firmly in the driver’s seat with a 35-20 lead.
