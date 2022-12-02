MOULTIRE — A smattering of controversy along with some clutch fourth down conversions, was recipe for trip to the 7A state championship game.

Carrollton converted five fourth downs, including a 32-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter on 4th and 13 from Julian Lewis to Caleb Odom to beat the Colquitt County Packers 35-27 securing their date next Saturday night with Mill Creek for the 7A state championship game at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

