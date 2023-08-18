Trojans come up half yard short against Hughes

After a productive start to the game, Carrollton running back Bryce Hicks was carted off the field with an apparent injury and did not return to the game. Carrollton went on to fall to Hughes 39-34 in a final-second decision.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With two seconds left on the fourth quarter clock in a nationally televised game against the Langston Hughes Panthers, Carrollton had one play left from the Panthers’ three-yard line.

Sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis hit Jordan White in the right flat for the third-down play, and White fell just half a yard short of the goal line.