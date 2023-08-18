Trojans come up half yard short against Hughes

With two seconds left on the fourth quarter clock in a nationally televised game against the Langston Hughes Panthers, Carrollton had one play left from the Panthers’ three-yard line.
Sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis hit Jordan White in the right flat for the third-down play, and White fell just half a yard short of the goal line.
Hughes walked away with the 39-34 win.
Along with the loss of the game, the Trojans also had a significant loss to injury, as running back Bryce Hicks was carted off the field with an apparent injury in the Trojans’ first series of the game.
And in the first half and most of the game it turned out running backs would be important to both teams. The game was expected to be a battle of highly touted quarterbacks — Julian Lewis of Carrollton and Air Noland of Hughes — but in the first half, Lewis went 9-for-17 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Noland was 6-for-10 passing for 66 yards and a score.
Instead, Hughes relied on their run game of running backs Justus Savage and Dorian Tre Page, who combined for 247 yards and four touchdowns in the game.
Despite losing their top running back, Carrollton went up 15-0 early in the game with a five-yard pass from Lewis to Odom and a nine-yard touchdown run by Kimauri Farmer, filling in for Hicks.
Farmer ended the night with 77 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
Hughes got on the board to cut that lead to 15-6 with a rush-heavy drive capped by Savage, but Carrollton put another score on the board just a few seconds later on a kickoff return score by AJ McNeil.
However, in the second quarter, Carrollton’s offense sputtered, and Hughes took advantage with three consecutive scoring drives, and the Panthers took their first lead, 26-22, with just over two minutes until the half.
Hughes received the kick in the second half, and they constructed an over six-minute touchdown drive again capped by Savage on a fourth and three play, extending the lead to two scores, 33-22.
Carrollton found life again late in the third quarter and midway through the fourth to take a one-point lead, 34-33. Carrollton had a man open in the back of the end zone on the two-point try, but the pass rush collapsed on Lewis and the score stayed 34-33.
Hughes constructed just the kind of drive they needed, as Noland threw a touchdown pass to Jovanni McGee in the back left corner of the end zone on a first down and 25 play, putting the Panthers up 39-34 and leaving 1:11 on the clock.
A long kickoff return by Kelvin Hill set Carrollton up in perfect position from Hughes’ 41-yard line. The Trojans, managing the clock, got down to Hughes’ two-yard line.
The first play ended in a Farmer fumble which he recovered for a loss of one. The second was incomplete to White down the seam. The third came up just short, and the clock ran out on the comeback attempt.
