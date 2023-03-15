CANTON, Ga. — Carrollton baseball found themselves behind by as much as six runs on Tuesday night, but an extra-inning effort pushed the Trojans past the Creekview Grizzlies, 11-10.
Both teams totaled eleven hits each in the free-baseball thriller. Carrollton was led by Carson Sewell at the plate, who went four-for-five and also had a team-high three RBIs in the win.
With two outs, Carrollton was batting in the top of the seventh inning. That was when Sewell stepped up to the plate and delivered, driving a hard ground ball to left field for an RBI single, tying the game at 9-9 and ultimately sending it into extra innings.
Luke Turner and Andrew Albertus also both managed multiple hits in the come-from-behind effort, both batting .500, with Turner ending the night at three-for-six and Albertus at two-for-four on plate appearances.
Sophomore pitcher John Cobb earned the win on the mound for Carrollton, lasting the last five innings while allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four and walking four.
Sewell was also key in the defensive effort for the Trojans, pitching the first three innings to start the game.
As they did to tie the game in the seventh inning, the Trojans scored their winning runs in the eighth with two outs on the board. The go-ahead run scored on a bases-loaded walk by Landon Eubanks, and Cole Britton scored what became the winning run by scoring on a wild pitch.
The Trojans got in some trouble trying to seal the win in the bottom of the frame, as Creekview loaded the bases and a sacrifice fly scored one run to cut the game back to a one-point difference. However, Cobb pitched one final strikeout to end the game.
Carrollton (8-5) was scheduled for a home game against Trinity Christian on Wednesday, and their next game will also be at home, this Saturday against North Springs at 1 p.m.
