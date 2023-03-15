CANTON, Ga. — Carrollton baseball found themselves behind by as much as six runs on Tuesday night, but an extra-inning effort pushed the Trojans past the Creekview Grizzlies, 11-10.

Both teams totaled eleven hits each in the free-baseball thriller. Carrollton was led by Carson Sewell at the plate, who went four-for-five and also had a team-high three RBIs in the win.

