Carrollton’s boys basketball team played host to the Evans Knights on Saturday for a Sweet 16 matchup in the state playoffs. It was a story of long runs by two talented teams, and ultimately the Trojans were able to sustain their lead in the fourth to come away with a 76-72 win and a black-out night matchup with Buford in the Elite Eight.
Through the first quarter and part of the early second, Evans was up by one point at 25-24. That was when Keshaun Pace grabbed a steal and score that started a Trojan run that lasted the rest of the second quarter.
By the time the run was over, the Trojans outscored Evans 24-4 that included strong defensive stops, deep perimeter shooting, and deliberate inside scoring from the Trojans.
Carrollton was firing on all cylinders, and they went into halftime with a 48-29 lead.
“That first run came straight off of our defense,” head coach Don Bray said. “We pressed, and they couldn’t handle the press. We got a lot of turnovers. We finished at the basket, got a lot of open shots.”
Included in the Trojan run were a pair of deep three-pointers from Hudson Blackmon. “[Blackmon] came in, he’s been knocking down threes, so that just helped us a lot right there,” the coach said.
Carrollton was up 65-43 going into the final period, after they maintained their lead through the third. That was when Evans made a run of their own, starting with a four-point play from Devin Story. It was a quick 21-2 run by the Knights, and suddenly Carrollton was only up 67-64 with four minutes still left in the game.
Coach Bray said he was prepared for Evans’ run.
“We talked about it at halftime. Look, they’re going to make a run. They shoot the three ball too [well], so hey, we’ve got to sustain, take care of the ball, get to the basket, finish, make free throws, and that’ll seal the game.”
That’s exactly what the Trojans did in the final four minutes of the game, coming away with a 76-72 victory, despite a continued effort from Evans to take control. Evans’ season ended with a record of 18-11. Carrollton, now 19-11, will advance to play Buford (23-6) on Wednesday. This game will be a black-out night. for the Trojan faithful.
