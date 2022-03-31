The Carrollton Trojans (13-7, 6-1) run-ruled Paulding County (11-10, 2-5) at a score of 14-0 on Friday as bats went wild and Cade Cosper and Wyatt Brewer combined to throw a shutout through all four-and-a-half innings.
The Trojans secured the win thanks to eight runs in the third inning. They started off the inning at the top of the batting order, and left-handed batters Ace Williamson and Andrew Albertus got things started. Williamson got on base after an error on a throw to first, and Albertus sent him home with an RBI single to center field.
Afterwards, Carrollton would score seven more runs in the inning thanks to three walks and singles by Cam McLendon, Jackson Edwards and Cole Carter.
"It’s always fun to have a big inning like we did in the third and put up an eight spot," Carrollton head baseball coach Scott Johnson.
“We had our best pitcher on the mound, so we knew if it was close we’d be in it and have a chance, so when we put up an eight spot, that really makes us feel good about how the game’s going to go.”
Johnson was referring to Cosper, who was credited with the victory for the Trojans. Cosper went four innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking one. Brewer threw the final inning in relief with the Trojans already up 14-0. He went on to induce a double-play from Logan Lankford to finish off the game.
On the other side, Justin Gorski took the loss for Paulding County. The pitcher allowed eight hits and eight runs over two and a third innings, striking out three. Christian Petrik entered the game after Gorski was struck in the chest by a line drive near the end of Carrollton’s eight-run third inning.
Petrick went on to allow six runs on six hits from Carrollton batters, giving Carrollton a 14-0 lead. This allowed the Trojans to comfortably sub in a few younger players to close out the game.
“We got a lot of guys in this game in a short amount of time, and that’s always beneficial," Johnson said.
Carrollton managed one home run on the day as McLendon launched a shot over center field on the first pitch of the fourth inning. In total, the Trojans finished with 14 hits in the short game. Carter, McLendon, Albertus, and Cosper each racked up multiple hits for Carrollton, with McLendon and Carter each getting three hits to lead the team.
Carrollton will play Paulding County again on Friday, and they’ll finish out the regular season with region contests against Alexander, East Paulding, and Dalton in the weeks to come, not to mention a pair of non-region games with St. Xavier (Louisville, KY) and Harris County.
The Trojans are staying focused on one game at a time, though, as coach Johnson said, “We’re not looking past Friday. This Friday is the only game that matters.”
