A second-quarter run wasn’t enough, as the Buford Wolves made a run of their own, ending the Carrollton Trojans’ 62-54.
The Trojans were up by as much as 28-17 in the first half, but the Wolves made a comeback and took advantage of nine missed Trojan free throws to win it in the end.
After overcoming an early 3-0 deficit, Carrollton was up through most of the first quarter. Buford’s David Burnett hit a buzzer beater at the end of the first to make it a closer game, but Carrollton still led 17-15 and the end of the first.
The Trojans began to break away in the second quarter. Day’Vionne Bigsby and the Trojans’ defense sparked an 11-2 run that included nine straight unanswered points. At this point, Carrollton was up 28-17. Buford, however, responded with a 9-1 run of their own to make it a one score game going into the half at 29-26 Trojans.
Buford continued the run in the second half, scoring five straight to extend the run from the second quarter to 14-1. That put the Wolves up 31-29. Carrollton responded, but Buford’s dominant play inside allowed them to go into the fourth up 45-39.
Through the fourth, it was mainly foul shots that ultimately made the difference. Buford sank 5 foul shots in the fourth and a total of eight in the whole game. Carrollton missed a total of nine throughout the game.
For the Trojans, Bigsby led the team with 23 points, and Keshaun Pace finished in double digits with 12 in the loss. Carrollton ends their season with a record of 19-12. Buford moves to the final four with a record of 23-6.
