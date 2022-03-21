The Carrollton Trojans track team broke school records this weekend at Roswell High School.
Highlighting competitors for the Trojans was Kalani Witherspoon, who is now Carrollton's school record holder in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.69 seconds. This performance also places her in the top-10 in the state currently.
Also breaking a school record was the Trojans' 4x1600m team, which is composed of Hagan Russell, Daniel Neill, Noah Martinson and Will Jennings. These four finished three seconds better last year's performance in the event.
The girls' track team fell short of a team victory in the 25th Annual Roswell Rotary Relays. The team placed second overall with 58 points. Lambert won the meet with 60 points. Harrison High School was third with 51 points. There were 28 total teams at the meet on the girls' side.
The boys' team was victorious. The Trojans scored 90 points for the win. Marietta High School was second with 76 points and third place was McEachern High School with 57 points. The relays recognized a combined team champion award, and with their combined scores, the Trojans prevailed.
Scoring for the girls' team in the 4x100 meter relay was Kalani Witherspoon, Kamariona Dix, Kyla Harley, and Aladie Kidd. They placed seventh with a time of 49.51. Kalani Witherspoon won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.67. That time is the eighth fastest time for any girl in the state this year and the third fastest time in 6A.
Kalani also placed seventh in the 300 meter hurdles. The 4x400 meter relay team of Kyla Harley, Julianna Batts, Kamariona Dix, and Aubrey Dishman placed fourth with a time of 4:12.16.
Dru Green placed first overall in the Girl's Discus with a throw of 110-0 feet. Her throw was good enough to be in the state top-50 and the seventh best throw in 6A this year. Jayla Gilbert has the sixth best throw in 6A from a prior meet this year. Aubrey Dishman tied for second place in the high jump clearing five feet.
Jayla Gilbert won the shot put with a throw of 36-4.50. Placing eighth in the shot was Dru Green with a throw of 32-1.50. Jayla is ranked fifth in the state for 6A from a prior throw this year. Kayla Pinkard won the triple jump with a leap of 37-10.50. Kayla is ranked second in the entire state in the triple jump from a prior jump this year.
Although it was a third place finish to two strong distance programs, the 4x1600 relay team of Daniel Neill, Hagan Russell, Will Jennings, and Noah Martinson set a new school record of 18:38.16 breaking the record that was just set last year. The previous record had been in place since 1977.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Shavique Biscus, Jaden Wolf, Amare Hall, & Taariq Miles flexed it muscle winning the race in 41.96. This is the ninth fastest time in the state this year for All Classes and fourth fastest in 6A. The Distance Medley relay team of Joshua Sipes, Kayvion Copeland, Will Jennings, and Noah Martinson placed seventh with a time of 10:58.38. This was also the eighth fastest time in high school history for this event.
Shavique Bascus placed fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.01. Jaden Wolf won the 110 meters hurdles in a time of 14.99. This is third fastest time in 6A this year. Jaden placed third in the 300 meter hurdles running 40.70.
The 800 meter sprint medley team of Dontavious Barker, Amare Hall, Taariq Miles, and Jaylen Marsh showed some serious swagger running in front of the Marietta team for the victory in a school record time of 1:32.75.
The 4x200 meter relay team of Bryce Hicks, Takare Lipscomb, Quintavious Ackey, and Dontavious Barker placed eighth with a time of 1:33.00. The 4x800 meter relay team of Joshua Sipes, Hagan Russell, Daniel Neill, and Nathan Moseley placed fifth in a time of 8:36.21. The 4x400 meter relay team of Kayvion Copeland, Marhun Horton, Taariq Miles, and Jaylen Marsh placed fifth in a time of 3:29.91.
Kareem Nazim placed second in the Pole Vault with a height cleared of 14 feet and six inches. He is ranked first in the state for 6A and fourth in All Classes. Nazim also scored in the 300 meter hurdles placing third in 42.22.
Amare Hall placed first in the Triple Jump with a jump of 45-7. Hall is fourth in all classes in the triple jump and ranked number one in 6A. Hall also won the long jump with a jump of 22-5.25 is ranked fifth in 6A. Takare Lipscomb also placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 20-0.75.
