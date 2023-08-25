The Carrollton Trojans washed out the bad taste of heartbreaking loss in front of a national audience by scoring five touchdowns in less than 15 minutes and three seconds of game time and washing away the South Paulding Spartans, 49-0 racking up 337 yards in the first half alone, in the Trojans’ second home game of the season.
“In all three phases of the game, we were pretty solid,” Carrollton head coach Joey King said at halftime.
Carrollton struck first with 7:27 to go in the first quarter thanks to a 56-yard touchdown run down the left sideline by Farmer.
The extra point gave Carrollton a 7-0 lead.
The Trojans tacked on two minutes later after an interception by Keshawn Johnson in the red zone.
That set up a 5-yard TD run by Farmer at the 5:23 mark.
A 25-yard hook-up from JuJu Lewis to Caleb Odom put the game effectively out of reach of South Paulding fairly early. The pitch and catch on the crossing route put Carrollton up 21-0.
Meanwhile, the Trojans’ defense kept South Paulding moving mostly backward getting just two first downs during the entire first quarter.
It took the Trojans less than a minute into the second quarter to get the ball back and strike again. Lewis found Kiyun Cofer for a 68-yard bomb.
Even when the Trojans had a bad run, it turned out well. Andrew Albertus’ punt was touched by South Paulding and recovered by Carrollton at the three. Two plays later, Farmer surged forward for a two-yard TD. The extra point made the game eligible for the mercy rule after halftime.
Lewis and Odom hooked up again before halftime on a 48-yard TD pass.
Carrollton scored once during the running clock thanks to a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Dylan Bishop to Messiah Satterwhite for a 30-yard touchdown.
South Paulding ran 33 plays in the first half, gaining just 73 total yards which is less than Farmer’s rushing total of 88 yards. Farmer finished with 96 yards on 10 attempts.
Lewis threw for 241 yards in the first half for three touchdowns.
Odom finished the first half with three catches, two for TDs and 79 yards.
