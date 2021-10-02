After suffering a surprising 45-27 setback in their first loss of the season against the Rome Wolves on the road last week, the Carrollton Trojans returned home Friday night to the friendly confines of Grisham Stadium and chalked up a 40-13 region win over South Paulding.
The victory before a homecoming crowd improved coach Joey King’s team’s record to 5 -1 overall and 2-1 in Region 5AAAAAA competition. This Friday night the Trojans hit the road again to take on Paulding County in Dallas.
“We had a good week of practice on worked on some things that we needed to clean up,” Coach King said after the impressive return to the win column.
“The coaches had a great game plan. We w worked on details and assignment football all week. It was a real collective effort among our coaches and players,” King noted, “but as far as I am concerned we’re 1-0 going into next week’s game.”
MJ Morris connected with Bryce Hicks on a 26-yard scoring pass with 1:07 left in the opening period, and Shavique Bascus booted the PAT to put the Trojans up, 7-0.
The scoring drive was set up three minutes earlier when sophomore linebacker Brodie Bradburn sacked Spartan quarterback Kasen Weisman on a 4th and 6 play from the Trojan 30.
Seven plays later, the Trojans were in the end zone on the Morris-Hicks scoring play, culminating a seven play, 66-yard drive. Great downfield blocking keyed the scoring play.
“Our defense did its job, and the offense responded,” King said.
Four minutes into the second quarter, the Trojans struck again when a pair of senior teamed up as Amare Hall caught a 63-yard bomb from MJ Morris, Bascus notched the extra point, and Carrollton took a 14-0 lead.
Then, after forcing the Spartans to punt, the Trojans scored when sophomore running back Bryce Hicks sidestepped a defender, broke several tackles and raced 48-yards for an electrifying score. Bascus’s point after was blocked, and Carrollton led 20-0 with 3:57 on the first half clock.
But the Trojans were not finished. Following a Montez Smith sack that forced a South Paulding punt, Terrell Carmicheal returned the punt for an apparent touchdown. Officials, however, flagged Carrollton for holding on the play that negated the score and put the ball on the 29.
Not to be denied, Morris found Takare Lipscomb open and the junior receiver fell into the end zone for a 29-yard score with only 19 seconds left before intermission. The extra point attempt failed, and the Trojans took a 26-0 lead into the locker room.
It didn’t take long for Carrollton to up the count as the third quarter began.Brodie Bradburn picked off a Spartan pass and zipped 23 yards into the end zone. Bascus’s kick gave the Trojans a commanding 33-0 lead.
With just over minute left in the third, South Paulding got its first score on a 7-yard Weisman to Sterling pass.
But the Trojans struck again quickly and took a 40-7 lead when Lipscomb caught a 37-yard scoring pass from Morris. Jacob Russell added the PAT, and Carrollton led 40-7.
The final score of the game came with only 42 seconds remaining when South Paulding’s Jamarion Wilcox scored from 17 yards out. A two-point try failed, and the Trojans claimed the 40-13 win.
While Morris paced Carrollton through the air with 300 yards on 16 of 24 completions and four touchdowns, Hicks led the ground game with 166 yards and a score. the top receiver for the Trojans was Lipscomb with 7 catches for 118 yards and a pair of scores.
Overall, Carrollton ran for 182 yards and threw for 300 to rack 482 total yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.