In battle of unbeaten state-ranked teams, Joey King’s Carrollton Trojans avenged a loss to the Rome Wolves last year at Barron Stadium by whipping their long-time rivals 23-6.
The Wolves came into the game ranked number two in 6A, while the Trojans entered in the eighth spot in Class 7A and will now likely move up in the rankings.
Harkening back to the glory days of the ‘70 when Charlie Grisham’s teams battled East Rome and West Rome in Carrollton and Rome, the old rivals engaged in a hard hitting contest that saw vicious tackles by both squads.
Although there were some excellent defensive plays by both teams, the first half stats indicated that it was an offensive shootout during the first 24 minutes. While Carrollton rolled up 212 yards on 27 snaps, the visitors from up US-27 almost matched their hosts with 194.
It was the Trojan air game that led the way with freshman sensation Julian Lewis completing 14 of 16 pass attempt for 171 yards and a pair of TD passes of 37 and 24 yards to Jordan White and Takare Lipscomb, respectively, in the first 24 minutes.
Junior Bryce Hicks led the way for Carrollton offensively. Hicks ran the ball 19 times for 104 yards and a TD and hauled in 10 passes for another 108 for a robust 208 total yards in the game.
Quarterback Julian Lewis was equally impressive, connecting on 22 of 26 pass attempts for 229 yards and a pair of TD strikes.
The Trojans took it to the Wolves early, taking a 13-0 first quarter lead on strikes of 10 yards and 14 yards from Lewis to White and Lipscomb, respectively. The first score completed a 79-yard drive.
Carrollton struck again six minutes later when Lewis connected with Lipscomb again on a 14-yard score. Jacob Russel’s first PAT attempt was wide, but the second was true for a 13-0 lead.
Rome narrowed the gap with 11 seconds left in the first half on a 52-yard TD bomb from Will Bray to Reece Fountain, but the point-after kick was blocked.
Russell notched a 35-yard field goal with 5:22 remaining in the third quarter to extend Carrollton’s lead to 10, 16-6.
The final score came with 3:56 on the clocks when Hicks ran it in from the 4. Russell booted the PAT for the final 23-6 win.
Next week, the Trojans take on the Wildcats of Villa Rica in the renewal of the old cross-county rivalry.
