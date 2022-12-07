Carrollton FB Group

The Carrollton Trojans are headed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship game to face Mill Creek Saturday in Atlanta. Pictured are the Trojans after beating Colquitt County Friday night. 

 Submitted Photo

After a 35-27 victory over Colquitt County Friday night, the Carrollton Trojans are headed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship game for the first time in nearly a decade. The Trojans will face nationally ranked Mill Creek Saturday in Atlanta.

Mill Creek is located in the upper eastern suburbs of Gwinnett County. While Saturday's game will be its first state title contest in football, it is ranked No. 20 in the country. Last week, the Hawks handily defeated Milton High School 48-14, which last won a state championship in 2018. Among the largest schools in the state, Mill Creek's population is more than double the size of Carrollton High School, at 3,812.

