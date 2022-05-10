Carrollton’s track teams had a very successful showing at a sectional meet over the weekend hosted by River Ridge High School. This week, the Trojans will host a state meet for classes 6A and 3A, starting Thursday and ending Saturday.
The boys team qualified for state in 15 out of 18 events. Shavique Bascus and Taariq Miles both advanced in the 100m dash. Bascus, Miles, and Jaylen Marsh also advanced in the 200m. Advancing in the 400-meters were Marsh and Kayvion Copeland to close out the dash events.
In the long-distance events, Will Jennings and Nathan Moseley advanced to state in the 800m. Noah Martinson advanced in a pair of long-distance events, as he placed in the top eight in the 1600-meters and the 3200-meters.
Jaden Wolf had a strong day in the hurdles, advancing in the 110-meter and the 300-meter hurdles. The boys also had three relay teams advance, including the 4x200-meter relay team of Dontavius Barker, Copeland, Marsh and Amare Hall; the 4x400-meter relay team of Copeland, Barker, Miles and Marsh; and the 4x800-meter relay team of Hagan Russell, Hudson Blackmon, Joshua Sipes, and Will Jennings.
Seth Childers and Rocklyn Williams both advanced in the high jump. Hall and Takare Lipscomb advanced in the long jump. Hall also advanced in the triple jump, and Kareem Nazim advanced in the pole vault.
The girls team advanced in 10 events out of 18. Advancing in the 400m dash for the girls was Kyla Harley. Kalani Witherspoon advanced in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. The 4x100-meter relay team of Kamariona Dix, Witherspoon, Harley and Aladie Kidd advanced.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Dix, Kidd, Gracey Whipple, and Shamari Vaughn advanced. The 4x800-meter relay team of Georgia Noori, Emily Whipple, Lexy Walter and Jaylyn Rooks advanced. Kayla Pinkard advanced in the long jump and the triple jump, and Madison Phillips advanced in the pole vault. Jayla Gilbert and Dru Green advanced in the shot put and discus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.