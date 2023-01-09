The Carrollton Trojan wrestling teams captured big region wins last weekend. The girls team made history with its first area region duals win over Jordan High School with a score of 60-24. The boys secured a win with a 63-9 victory against the number one seeded East Coweta.
This was the first area duals title since the inception of the girls wrestling program in 2019.
Gabby Carnes, Lilianna McKinley, Cadence Wilson, Katlyn Thomas, Bella Moore, Bailey Moore, Maggie Dudley, Johanna Mejia, Hailey Lussier all won by pin. Freshman Maddison Cooley was avoided by Jordan and scored a forfeit — equivalent of a pin — for the Trojans.
Head coach for the girls Allen Newton said he is very proud of the girls and is excited to see what they accomplish next.
“This is an amazing group of young ladies. They have promoted their sport with class and excellence,” he said. “These girls do not run away from hard work or a challenge. Their confidence has grown and it shows in everything they do. They believe in themselves and each other. They have built much more than just a wrestling team — we are a family, and the Carrollton community has really embraced and supported them every step of the way!”
This was the third duals title for boys wrestling in school history. The Trojans were the number three seed entering the tournament and started the day with the number two overall seed Campbell Spartans.
The match kicked off with senior Darius Saunders quickly pinning his opponent and the Trojans never looked back dispatching the Campbell High School Spartans 66-9. The championship match was with the number one overall seeded East Coweta Indians.
Carrollton High School junior Buck Merritt started the dual with a spirited overtime win against an extremely tough opponent. That set the tone along with a crazed crowd and the home team rattled off a strong 63-9 performance.
Going undefeated for the Trojans were Darius Saunders, Buck Merritt, Connor Stephens, Riley Rayburn, Jacob Easterwood, Xavier Powell, Enrique Diaz-Colorado, Marcus Cirius, Malykie Vickers, Ben Cleek, and Jacob Levy.
Head boys wrestling coach Nick White said he is proud of his team.
“I am extremely proud of all the effort that has been put forth all year and I am excited for the state duals this week. We have been able to establish a culture that is second to none. We have a family, not a team or program and everyone cares as much for the man standing next to them as they do themselves. We have worked extremely hard this season and now have the opportunity to wrestle against the best 7A has to offer,” he said.
Carrollton will host the first of two rounds of the state duals championships Jan. 13-14, with the winner advancing to the final eight.
