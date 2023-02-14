The historic run for the boys and girls wrestling programs will continue this weekend after great individual performances in the traditional sectionals this past weekend.
Friday Morning, the girls traveled to Upson-Lee High School to avenge a one-point loss at the Area-Traditionals the previous week; they did that and then some. The Lady Trojans had four sectional winners: Lilianna Mckinley, Kaitlyn Thomas, Bella Moore, and Madison Cooley, two third-place finishers, Maggie Dudley and Bailey Moore, and a fourth-place finisher Johana Mejia. The Lady Trojans scored 134 points in the tournament, and the next closest team had 94 total points.
“This is another huge step for our program sending seven total wrestlers to Macon,” head coach Allen Newton said. “I am proud of our team, and I truly think that all seven of our wrestlers can place this week, and give us an opportunity to win our first Traditional State Championship.”
On Saturday morning, the boys traveled up I-85 to compete at Mountain View High School. Eleven Trojans competed to move on to Macon, and at the end of the day, eight found a way. George Poppham, Riley Rayburn, and Xavier Powell finished sixth in their weight classes, while Buck Merritt and George Carden finished fifth. Connor Stephens gutted it out despite injury and finished fourth, along with Darius Saunders. Wrapping up the performances, Jacob Levy finished first in the heavyweight division. The Trojans will also bring Ben Cleek & Marcus Cirius as alternates to Macon.
“Our guys showed a ton of fight this weekend,” head coach Nick White said. “We had two guys come in as underdogs that beat guys they lost to the week before to get into the state tournament. We have things to work on this week at practice, and I am excited to see our team compete against the best wrestling programs in the state this weekend.”
The state traditional tournament will begin Friday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m. The semi-finals take place Saturday morning, and the championship round wraps up Saturday afternoon." Follow Trojan Athletics on Facebook this weekend for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.