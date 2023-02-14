The historic run for the boys and girls wrestling programs will continue this weekend after great individual performances in the traditional sectionals this past weekend.

Friday Morning, the girls traveled to Upson-Lee High School to avenge a one-point loss at the Area-Traditionals the previous week; they did that and then some. The Lady Trojans had four sectional winners: Lilianna Mckinley, Kaitlyn Thomas, Bella Moore, and Madison Cooley, two third-place finishers, Maggie Dudley and Bailey Moore, and a fourth-place finisher Johana Mejia. The Lady Trojans scored 134 points in the tournament, and the next closest team had 94 total points.

