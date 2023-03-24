Trojan wrestlers take on high school nationals

Pictured is the Carrollton Trojans wrestling program which brought home their third-ever team dual championship this season and the first one since 2012.

 Submitted Photo

Six Trojan grapplers will make their way to Virginia Beach this weekend, hoping to add to their recent string of success after winning the third region title in school history.

Led by sophomore phenom and state heavyweight champion Jacob Levy, the Trojans will take more wrestlers to the national tournament than ever before. Joining Levy will be Connor Stephens, Wesley Loftin, Buck Merritt, Byron Lee, and Malykie Vickers. These Trojans will look to secure All-American honors in their respective weight classes.

