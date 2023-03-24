Trojan wrestlers take on high school nationals

Six Trojan grapplers will make their way to Virginia Beach this weekend, hoping to add to their recent string of success after winning the third region title in school history.
Led by sophomore phenom and state heavyweight champion Jacob Levy, the Trojans will take more wrestlers to the national tournament than ever before. Joining Levy will be Connor Stephens, Wesley Loftin, Buck Merritt, Byron Lee, and Malykie Vickers. These Trojans will look to secure All-American honors in their respective weight classes.
Jacob Levy enters the tournament as the number one overall seed in the heavyweight division after finishing as the national runner-up a year ago. The rest are looking to make a name for themselves in the national spotlight.
Coach Nick White is ready to see how his wrestlers will compete in this spotlight this weekend.
“Regardless of how they finish this weekend, I am extremely proud of their initiative and effort put forth by this group,” White said. “We currently have twenty guys working in off-season programs to polish their craft, and these six guys will take on the best in the country, but more importantly, they are helping to submit a culture of excellence and high expectations. I am thankful to be at Carrollton High School, where we have the ability to foster these opportunities.
These Trojan grapplers will begin competing Friday through Sunday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. To watch them compete, go to flowrestling.com.
