Trojan Volleyball celebrated Mentor Night last week in front of a packed house at the Pope McGinnis Student Activity Center. The Lady Trojans brought home two wins in straight sets over Oak Mountain and Cambridge to help grab their ninth win on the season.
Head coach Morganne Harper shared her thoughts on the significance of this special night for her program. “We started the mentor program for our Varsity Volleyball program this year,” Harper said. “They selected these mentors as leaders they truly look to and have impacted them somehow. It has provided my athletes a way to build important relationships and have support on and off the court from others within the school system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.