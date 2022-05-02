Carrollton’s track teams had a successful meet last Friday, as the boys’ team brought home a region championship and the girls were the region runner-up after scores were tallied. The event saw many Trojans move up on the school’s historical leaderboards.
To start off scoring for the boys, Shavique Bascus and Taariq Miles placed first and second in the 100-meter dash with times of 10.62 and 10.68, respectively. Bascus and Miles were already in the top ten all-time at CHS, but their performances moved them up the list.
Bascus is now tied with Jonathon Jones, a current NFL defensive back and Super Bowl Champion, at fifth all time in school history. Miles entered the top ten last year as a freshman at 10.75. He is now eighth all time in school history.
As amazing as the 100m was, the 200 meters was just as exciting. Bascus, Jaylen Marsh, and Miles placed first, second, and third in the 200! Bascus ran 21.43, Marsh ran 21.74, and Miles ran 21.83. Bascus moved up to #3 All-Time in Trojan history. Marsh jumped into the top ten to #7 and Miles enters as #10.
Marsh also made more history in the 400 meters. Previously, he had climbed into the all-time top three which qualified him for a plaque outside the stadium.
Coach Jimmy Sorrells saids, “I am glad I didn’t get a plaque made yet because Jaylen made history becom[ing] the first Trojan to break 48 seconds and is number one all time with a time of 47.97.”
Kayvion Copeland also placed third in the event with a performance of 49.31, placing him at tenth all-time in school history. Dontavius Barker placed sixth in the 400 with a time 52.05 as well.
In the 800 meters Will Jennings placed second in the 800 with a time of 1:57.47, sixth in school history. Nathan Moseley also qualified to sectionals placing third in a time of 2:00.06.
Noah Martinson continues to make history in his inaugural year of Trojan Track. He placed third in the 1600 running 4:27.95. His time advanced him to fourth in all time in school history. Joshua Sipes also scored in the 1600, placing eighth with a time of 4:51.12.
Martinson continued to run impressively by winning the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:48.12. Also scoring for the Trojans was Hagan Russell running 10:08.01 for fifth and Jeb Jackson with a 10:15.99 time for sixth.
Jaden Wolf ran 14.67 for first in the 110-meter hurdles and Kareem Nazim was second in a time of 15.38. Wolf also won the 300-meter hurdles in a time 38.53. Wolf has now etched his name in Trojan history becoming #7 all-time in Trojan history. Kareem Nazim also scored and advance to the Sectionals meet running 41.21.
The day wasn’t complete without adversity. The Trojans’ 4x100 meter team had the third fastest time in the entire state but will not advance because of a disqualification on a false start.
However, all of the other relay teams will advance. The 4x200 meter relay team of Barker, Copeland, Marsh, and Amare Hall ran 1:27.34 for the victory. The 4x400-meter relay team of Copeland, Barker, Miles, and Marsh ran 3:22.63 for the win in that event. The 4x800-meter relay team of Karson Davis, Hudson Blackmon, Hagan Russell, and Jennings ran 8:20.78 for second overall.
In the field events, the Trojans had some great surprises according to Sorrells. Seth Childers placed third overall clearing 6-4 and Rocklyn Williams placed fourth clearing 6-2. Hall won the long jump with a leap of 23-00 and Takare Lipscomb was second with a jump of 21-9.5. Hall was also the Region Champion in the Triple Jump with a hop, skip, & a jump of 45-01.
Marshun Horton placed fifth with jump of 41-04 and Jaden Wolf was seventh with a jump of 41-1.5. Nazim won the pole with a cleared height of 14-03. His brother Nour Nazim set a huge personal best and placed fifth clearing 11-06. Lonnie Parker was eighth clearing 10-0.
Tarrell Miles scored for Carrollton in the discus, placing seventh with a throw of 119-05. Jamari Mason was eighth with a throw of 119-04. Andrew Walker was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 44-1.5.
According to coach Sorrells, the Trojans were able to advance to sectionals in 16 out 17 events last year. With the added 4x200-meter relay, this season the Trojans advanced in 15 out of 18 events.
The Trojan Girls’ were able to advance in 13 out of 18 events to sectionals, and their scores placed them at second overall at the end of the meet.
Scoring for the girls started with freshman Kamariona Dix placing eighth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.66. Dix also scored in the 200 meters placing seventh with a time 26.45. Kyla Harley ran a huge personal best to place second overall in the 400 meters with a time of 58.61.
Scoring in the 1600, placing fourth overall and moving on to sectionals was Jaylyn Rooks with a time of 5:38.46. MaryPayton Rogers also scored, placing fifth with a time of 5:46.64. The future is bright with the distance crew for the Trojans because these two are also freshman.
Carrollton’s Alexia Walter placed fourth overall in the 3200 with a time of 12:46.31, advancing her to the sectional meet. Also scoring in the 3200 was another pair of freshmen. Emily Whipple placed sixth with a time of 12:54.99 and Allison Batts was seventh with a time of 13:33.86.
Despite clipping a hurdle, Kalani Witherspoon placed second overall in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.03. Julianna Batts placed sixth with a time of 17.16.
Witherspoon also advanced in the 300-meter hurdles, placing third with a time of 47.19. Julianna Batts also scored placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.11. The 4x100 meter relay team of Dix, Witherspoon, Harley, and Aladie Kidd ran 48.57 to place second overall. The 4x200-meter relay team of Dix, Kidd, Gracey Whipple, and Shamari Vaughn placed fourth overall with a time of 1:46.34.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Vaughn, Julianna Batts, Gracey Whipple, and Harley placed second overall with a time of 4:09.16. The 4x800 relay team of Georgia Noori, Emily Whipple, Walter, and Anna Kate Ware placed second with a time of 10:28.98. This is fourth fastest time in School history for this event.
All 4 of the relay teams for the girls’ program advanced to the Sectional Meet.
Rounding out the running events, Jaylyn Rooks scored in the 800 meters placing eighth overall in a time of 2:37.05.
In the field events, Kayla Pinkard advanced to the sectional meet with a jump of 18-00 feet in the long jump. She was second place overall. Vaughn also scored in the event with jump of 15-11. Vaughn placed seventh overall.
Pinkard also advanced in the triple jump by defending her previous region title with a leap of 41-03. Madison Phillips and Kylie Briscoe placed first and second, respectively, in the pole vault to move on to the sectional meet. Both advanced by clearing a height of 9-6, and Rogers also scored for the Trojans by placing sixth overall clearing a height of 7-6.
The throwing duo of Dru Green and Jayla Gilbert advanced in both the shot and discus. In the discus, Gilbert placed first with a throw of 106-5 and Green was third with a throw of 100-2. In the shot put, Gilbert was second with a toss of 38-11.5, and Green placed third with a toss of 35-8.
