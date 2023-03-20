The Carrollton High School tennis teams have always had a tradition of winning and competing for a region title. Moving to Class 7-A has not slowed the Trojans, as both teams started 2-0 in region play.
Both teams opened up region play with big wins over East Coweta this past Tuesday at home.
The Lady Trojans swept the Indians 5-0. Getting wins were No. 1 singles Isabella Ellerbee, No. 2 singles Charlotte Collins, No. 3 singles Sydney Cumby, number one doubles Martha Minor and Parker Penley, and number two doubles Anna Kate Samples and Caitlin Sanders.
The boys defeated East Coweta 3-2.
Will Nixon won at number one singles, Hudson Mosier and Ramsey Sullivan dominated No. 1 doubles, and Krish Patel and Marshall Aycock won at No. 2 doubles.
Thursday night, both teams traveled to Pebblebrook and got two complete sweeps of the Falcons. The Lady Trojans were led by Isabella Ellerbee, Charlotte Collins, and Sydney Cumby at singles.
Martha Minor/Parker Penley and Caitlin Sander/Anna Kate Samples got wins in their doubles match. In the boys matches, Will Nixon, Jarson Westpfahl, and Grayson George got victories in singles. After that, Huson Mosier/Ramsey Sullivan and Marshall Aycock/Krish Patel took care of the Falcons.
The program is back in action on the road Tuesday night against the Campbell Spartans. A win can secure a regular-season region title. On Thursday, Westlake travels to Carrollton for the program’s final region match and senior night. Senior night festivities will begin at 4 p.m.
