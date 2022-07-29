After finishing just over the .500 mark last season with a record of 15-14, Carrollton
softball will be returning most of their team, and they will be looking for new success under the leadership of first-year head coach Cali
Barron.
“I think being a first year head coach it’s important to establish the standard and expectation of the program along with the team’s core values and living those out everyday, Barron said. “As a coaching staff, we are working everyday to get one% better.”
“The most exciting part about being a head coach to me is building relationships with the players. I love softball and love everyday we get to be on the field, but I love also love being able to get to know these girls off the field and spend time together as a team.”
Barron takes the place of 16-year head coach Lisa Phillips, who stepped down the past spring to help with program development and serve as the junior high head coach.
Regarding her move, Phillips said, “This move will allow me to grow our student athletes in our lower grades to help prepare for our junior high team and our high school team. It will afford me to cut back my in-season hours to slow down to spend more time with family, especially my youngest son, a freshman at CHS, and my grandchildren.”
Though Phillips will not be returning for the high school team this year, many of last year’s starters will be coming back under Barron’s new leadership.
Said Barron, “I have most all of my starters returning this year. We were a young team last year and a lot of underclassmen got to have a ton of reps which is awesome.”
The main player Carrollton graduated was pitcher Jaycie Hand, but in her place the Trojans will have Audrey Lasseter, who Barron says, “has done an incredible job in the circle for us this summer.”
When asked who her key players will be this season, Barron was quick to point out their senior class as a whole.
“The senior class this year is very talented and is doing a great job of leading this team. This team is starting to understand that it takes everyone understanding their role and executing it everyday to be the team that we work everyday to be.”
The team also has a myriad of younger players looking to make an impact.
“I have so many girls on this team who are working everyday to get better and be the best they can be for this team,” she said. “I’m excited to see what they accomplish.”
This year, the Trojans may have to deal with some stronger competition following the school’s move to the highest classification in the state, 7A.
“Each season presents different challenges, and it’s difficult to know what those might be. It’s no secret that 7A softball is one of the toughest divisions to play in but it’s so exciting for us to have the opportunity to get to play against some of the best.”
When asked what the team’s strength is this year, Barron addressed their team chemistry.
“I think right now our girls are really clicking and playing for each other. They’ve created a special bond and it’s fun to watch,” she said.
“Softball season is a long season and it’s going to be important for us to stay present and focus on Carrollton softball and what we can do to get better each day.”
It is easy to have high expectations for any team, but according to Barron, ultimately their goal is simply to compete.
“One of our core values is compete, so I expect day in and day out, regardless of what’s going on, for Carrollton softball to compete.”
