On Softball Senior Night 2023 at Trojan Field, the Lady Trojans, led by their ace Audrey Lassetter, secured a memorable 5-3 victory with excellent pitching and well-timed hits.
Senior Makynna Goodman collected three hits in three at-bats in the win. She singled in the first inning, driving in Amira Johnson. Katie Thorton then delivered a one-out single in the top of the first to help increase the Trojan lead 2-0.
In the third inning, Goodman stayed hot with a two-out RBI to push it to a 3-0 lead. Insurance runs were added in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single by Alayna Parks and an RBI double by senior Savannah Nicholson.
The Trojans led from start to finish, largely thanks to senior Audrey Lassetter. She earned the win for the Trojans in the circle, giving up just four hits and three runs (zero rated) over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
As a team, the Trojans collected ten hits and had baserunners in every inning.
More softball will be played at East Carroll Recreation for the Trojan Slam this Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Trojans will be in action Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. against Rockmart and will follow that up with a game against LaGrange beginning at 2:45 p.m.
