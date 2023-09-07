On Softball Senior Night 2023 at Trojan Field, the Lady Trojans, led by their ace Audrey Lassetter, secured a memorable 5-3 victory with excellent pitching and well-timed hits.

Senior Makynna Goodman collected three hits in three at-bats in the win. She singled in the first inning, driving in Amira Johnson. Katie Thorton then delivered a one-out single in the top of the first to help increase the Trojan lead 2-0.