Trojan season tickets set to go on sale July 17

Carrollton High School announced that season ticket renewals are set to go on sale July 17-23 with new purchases set for round two on July 31. Pictured is rising senior tight end Jordan White.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Season tickets for the 2023 edition of Carrollton High School football are scheduled to go on sale soon, as the school announced this week that round one of sales start on July 17.

There will be two different rounds of season ticket sales. Round one is for the renewal of reserved season tickets, and it lasts from July 17 through July 23. A link to renew tickets will be sent to the email address on file for 2022 season ticket holders.