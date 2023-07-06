Season tickets for the 2023 edition of Carrollton High School football are scheduled to go on sale soon, as the school announced this week that round one of sales start on July 17.
There will be two different rounds of season ticket sales. Round one is for the renewal of reserved season tickets, and it lasts from July 17 through July 23. A link to renew tickets will be sent to the email address on file for 2022 season ticket holders.
If needed, a link is also available on carrolltontrojans.net, under the season ticket section, allowing ticket holders to update their contact information.
Round two of sales begins on July 31 at 8 a.m. This is when the remaining reserved season tickets will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
New this year, the Trojans will be going completely digital for season tickets. Both renewals and new purchases will be available through the GoFan website.
"Although we are excited about this change, we recognize there may be some speed bumps when implementing something new," the school wrote via release earlier this week. "We ask for patience as we work through this process. The booster club and athletic department are committed to assisting our ticket holders through each step."
According to the release, the season ticket fee is $60 per seat, with six home games at $10 per game ticket price. Add-ons include booster club membership at $50 per person, reserve seat fees at $20 per seat, and a reserve parking fee at $35 per spot.
Per the school's release, reserved parking for home football games will continue to be in the tennis court, Student Activity Center, and Mabry Arts Center parking lots. A limited number will be available this year. Parking passes purchased with digital ticket orders will be available for pick up at the Squire Shop on Maple Street beginning Monday, July 31, during regular store hours.
It is also important to note that the Trojans' scrimmage game against Alexander on August 11 is not included in the season ticket package.
All this information and more is available at carrolltontrojans.net, and those with questions regarding season tickets are urged to contact the Carrollton High School Athletic Department at 770-834-7726.
