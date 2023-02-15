KENNESAW, Ga. — The seasons are changing, and spring sports are slowly getting started however, the Trojan Boys lacrosse team made a statement Tuesday night; they are not to be taken lightly.
After a dominating 18-2 win last week over McIntosh, the Trojans traveled to Kennesaw to face off against Harrison High School. The Hoyas have been a powerhouse in lacrosse over the past decade, winning four consecutive region titles and seven in the last 10 years. This did not phase the Trojans at all. At the night's end, they pulled out an 11-9 win over the Hoyas.
Finny McClendon [Berry College commit] led the scoring charge with four goals and three assists. Jack Godwin [Montevallo commit], Jackson Clifton, and Liam Laney had two goals each. Will Taylor had one goal and one assist. Goalie Kaleb Ellison was strong in goal with 12 saves.
“We played the most clean, consistent game we possibly could have,” head coach Zach Gordon said. “We stayed out of the penalty box the entire first half and were barely in it during the 2nd half. We, as a coaching staff, are extremely proud of how our guys were able to control their emotions, believe in one another, and execute all night long.”
With this win, the Trojans are at the top of the region moving into winter break. They will be back home for their next game against Cherokee High School on Friday, Feb. 24. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. for the Varsity and 5:30 p.m. for the JV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.