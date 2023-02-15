KENNESAW, Ga. — The seasons are changing, and spring sports are slowly getting started however, the Trojan Boys lacrosse team made a statement Tuesday night; they are not to be taken lightly.

After a dominating 18-2 win last week over McIntosh, the Trojans traveled to Kennesaw to face off against Harrison High School. The Hoyas have been a powerhouse in lacrosse over the past decade, winning four consecutive region titles and seven in the last 10 years. This did not phase the Trojans at all. At the night's end, they pulled out an 11-9 win over the Hoyas.

