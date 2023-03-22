Trojan LAX prepares for most significant game in school history

Senior Finny McClendon, who leads the team in goals, takes a shot on goal from an earlier match this season. The Trojans face off against Hillgrove today at 5:30 p.m. for the region championship.

 Submitted Photo

It has been a full week since the Trojans took the field and when they do tonight, it will be the biggest game in the 10-year history of the program.

With a win, the Trojans will have accomplished a quest that has eluded them up to this point – a region championship and hosting a home playoff game.

