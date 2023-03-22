Trojan LAX prepares for most significant game in school history

It has been a full week since the Trojans took the field and when they do tonight, it will be the biggest game in the 10-year history of the program.
With a win, the Trojans will have accomplished a quest that has eluded them up to this point – a region championship and hosting a home playoff game.
The entire buzz around the school has been centered around this game tonight, and senior Jaiden Hamilton, for one, is excited about another game and opportunity.
“I think all of us are just ecstatic to come together and let our seniors have a chance to shine,” Hamilton said. “We get to go out and glorify God on the field and just play the game we love. Our goal is to play one game at a time and one opponent at a time. Yes, this is a big game, but every game we play is an important game.”
Senior Jackson Clifton also spoke to the magnitude of this game and how they have prepared throughout the week.
“I am very excited to play in this game. Not only because we would lock up the region championship with a win, but also because we get the chance to show just how great of a team we are,” Clifton said. “This week has been pretty normal with our preparation, which is just watching film and working on our game plan. We definitely sense that this is a huge game for us, and I feel we are pretty locked in and understand what we have to do.”
Head coach Zach Gordon expects a great crowd on hand for the game and is ready to see his guys compete.
“Trojan Nation always answers the call to support our student-athletes in every way,” said Gordon. We are once again calling upon all to show up at 5:30 for a huge region matchup against Hillgrove. It will be a great contest of two great teams battling it out for the region crown, and our young men are prepared and excited. Be early, and be loud!”
Gates to Grisham Stadium will open at 4:30, and tickets are $5. The JV match will follow the varsity match tomorrow at 7:30.
