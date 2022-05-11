A total of four Carrollton Lacrosse players were selected to participate in the 2022 DiVarsity All-Star lacrosse games. Head coach Zach Gordon was also selected as a coach for the event on the boys side.
For the boys, Finny McClendon, Will Taylor and Jack Godwin were all selected to play on the blue team. Taylor and Godwin are both juniors playing at the attacker position. These two combined for 57 goals this year for the Trojans. McClendon is a junior midfielder who had a whopping 40 goals of his own.
Carrollton head coach Zach Gordon was also selected to be one of two coaches for the boys’ blue team, alongside head coach Ryan Looney of Trinity Christian.
Molly Lanier was the only Lady Trojan selected to the girls lacrosse All-Star team. Lanier is a junior and plays at the defender position.
DiVarsity was founded by David Oblas and Brett Bias in 2000. According to the company’s website, DiVarsity’s focus is on “underserved and emerging sports that had a large fan base and participation, but lacked attention from the media — such as soccer, lacrosse, and wrestling.”
Both boys and girls games will be played on Sunday, May 15 at Sprayberry High School. The girls game will begin at 11 a.m. and the boys game will be at 11:45.
