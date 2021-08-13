Trojan head tennis coach steps down

The head tennis coach at Carrollton High School has decided to step down this year.
Ryan Scroggin will be handing the torch to Caroline Ingui, who will be moving into the head coach role next spring.
Ingui played Division 1 college tennis at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. She was the head coach for the CHS junior varsity girls and boys tennis team last year.
For that reason, Scroggin said that he is excited for what Ingui will bring to the team.
“I think Coach Ingui will do a great job coaching the boys,” said Scroggin. “I will still be around and I am looking forward to watching her lead the Trojans.”
Scroggin began his coaching career more than two decades ago as a coach at Cass High School. When Scroggin came to Carrollton in 2006, CHS was an AAA school.
Now, the school is classified as an 6A school.
Scroggin has been with the team for 15 seasons, consisting of multiple region championship wins, two state championship appearances, and countless relationships built with student athletes.
Of these 15 seasons, Scroggin and his team have secured 12 region title wins.
As Scroggin reflected on his time coaching at the city school, he said it was hard to think of his most memorable moment coaching the Trojans.
“I have had a lot of special moments with kids over the years here,” said Scroggin. “I think the most memorable was winning the region title in 2009. “We beat Cartersville in the finals 5-0 after they beat us 4-1 in the regular season.”
Samuel Campbell, CHS graduate, was coached by Scroggin from 2013 to 2016. During that time, the team had secured four region championships, made three appearances in the quarterfinals, and were runners-up at the state championship tournament.
Then, in 2016 and 2017, the Trojans were state runners-up.
According to city officials, Scroggin and his team was on track to secure another region title last year, but the season ended due to the pandemic.
Campbell said that Scroggin always cared about his players and went the extra mile for them on and off the court.
“He would go above and beyond during the pre-season and the regular season to have everything planned out and coordinated with us and other teams so that we rarely ever ran into issues,” said Campbell. “Probably the best trait about Coach Scroggin, though, was his uncanny luck at winning us the home court advantage with state playoff coin tosses.”
Not only have the students and staff enjoyed the spirit Scroggin brings, the parents do as well.
Ginger Nixon, a city school parent, has had sons in the tennis program at CHS for nine years. Nixon said that much of the team’s success can be attributed to Scroggin’s dedication to ensuring the boys were prepared for state level by picking challenging opponents all season.
“Competitive match play is a very important aspect to a successful tennis team,” said Nixon. “Coach Scroggin has always done a fabulous job of ensuring our tennis players had high-quality, challenging matches outside of region play.”
According to CHS athletic director, Paul Fitz-Simon, Scroggin has been a great asset to the tennis program.
“Coach Scroggin has been a longtime coach for the Trojan Nation and a leader in the athletic department,” said Fitz-Simon. “He has been loyal to Carrollton and we wish him continued success.”
