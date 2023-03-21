BUFORD, Ga. — A routine mid-season gymnastics meet was the setting for a history-making Trojan accomplishment that produced the first perfect 10 score in the program's history.
The highlight of the meet was sophomore Kendall New, who scored the first perfect 10 in Trojan gymnastics history on the floor exercise. She gave the team a huge lift finishing first overall in the floor exercise, tied for first on the vault, tied for third on the beams, placed 3rd on the bars, and second in the all-around.
A humble Kendall said she was happy she could perform well for her team.
“It was an amazing experience and something I will never forget,” New said. “Having my coaches and teammates around to witness it made it even better. We are getting better as a team, and I am proud of each and every one of my teammates.”
Coach McGovern praised Kendall not just for her performance over the weekend but for how she is outside of gymnastics.
“She is a multi-sport athlete that works hard and gives 100% in her academics and athletics; she is a teacher and a coach's dream student-athlete. The sky is the limit for her being just a sophomore.”
The CHS varsity gymnastics team brought home a second-place finish at the Seeing Green Invitational. This 8-team match gave the lady Trojans a good look at what the state competition will look like.
Through the halfway mark of the season, Coach McGovern likes the way her team is looking.
“At the midway point, I’m very pleased with where we are as a team. We are continuing to work on upgrades in the gym to hopefully see all of our scores go up at the preliminary meet, which will qualify us for the state meet.”
The Trojans will return to East Carroll for their final home meet of the season this Friday night before a two-week meet hiatus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.