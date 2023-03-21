Trojan gymnast sets floor school record

Pictured is sophomore gymnast Kendall New, who scored the first-ever perfect 10 in the floor exercise this past Saturday at the Seeing Green Invitational.

 Submitted Photo

BUFORD, Ga. — A routine mid-season gymnastics meet was the setting for a history-making Trojan accomplishment that produced the first perfect 10 score in the program's history.

The highlight of the meet was sophomore Kendall New, who scored the first perfect 10 in Trojan gymnastics history on the floor exercise. She gave the team a huge lift finishing first overall in the floor exercise, tied for first on the vault, tied for third on the beams, placed 3rd on the bars, and second in the all-around.

