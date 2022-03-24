For the second consecutive year a Carrollton High Trojan golf has been named recipient of the Larry Nelson Invitational Scholarship.
Senior Caleb Wall was awarded the $2,500 scholarship at the conclusion of the tournament held at the Atlanta Country Club.
Last year, Chael Sullivan won the prestigious award and scholarship.
The award honors World Golf Hall of Fame member and three-time major tournament winner, Larry Nelson. The criteria for the scholarship include the applicant’s achievements in leadership and sportsmanship and a required essay on a selection of life principles which is used to determine the final recipient.
Waller will continue his golf career next year on the collegiate level at the University of West Georgia.
