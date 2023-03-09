BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — The varsity Trojan golf program began the 2023 season with an extremely young lineup poised to make noise in the region and across the state. They did just that in their first match of the season.
The team opened their season this past weekend with a win at the 36-hole Ironman Challenge at Lake Blackshear. The tournament format was each player played a morning round, followed by lunch and an afternoon round.
The Trojans were led by junior Luke Able (75-71) and freshman Edward Fleck (78-71), who finished 1st and 2nd individually. Between Able and Fleck, they also had 15 birdies on the day to lead the team. Junior Jac Glisson finished 10th overall, and sophomores Christopher Watts and Tristan Morin finished 11th and 15th overall.
Coach Kurt Hitzeman was proud of the team for making the long trip down to Blackshear and responding well, especially in the second round.
“It was a great start to the season for us, especially for Luke and Edward,” Hitzman stated. “The team responded well late into the day after a slow start. It is always nice to be tested early in the season, and this tournament definitely pushed and prepared us for what’s to come.”
The Trojans will return to the links on March 20 as they head to Rome to play in the Darlington Invitational.
