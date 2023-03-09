CHS Golf 1st win 2023

The Trojan golf team opened their season this past weekend with a team win at the 36-hole Ironman Challenge at Lake Blackshear. Pictured are: Edward Fleck, Tristan Morin, Luke Able, Christopher Watts, Jac Glisson, and Andrew Ritz.

 Submitted Photo

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — The varsity Trojan golf program began the 2023 season with an extremely young lineup poised to make noise in the region and across the state. They did just that in their first match of the season.

The team opened their season this past weekend with a win at the 36-hole Ironman Challenge at Lake Blackshear. The tournament format was each player played a morning round, followed by lunch and an afternoon round.

