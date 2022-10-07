2022 League 27 Championship

The Carrollton Boys and Girls: Pictured above are (from left) Crosby Revell, Brody Robinson, Arlo Duffey, Harrison Tisinger, Davis Haas, Mackinnley Yarbrough, Milly Jackson, Ryan Weber, Charlotte Hopkins, Sarah Muse, Lilly Kate Hitzeman, and Isabella Hernandez. Other team members include: Porter Davis, Grayson Dixon, Hoyt Herman, Wills Herman, Maggie Hughes, and Janie Whipple.

 Submitted by Kurt Hitzeman

Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club recently hosted the 2022 League 27 Middle School Golf Championships, sponsored by West Metro FCA. Carrollton’s boys and girls swept top honors during play, securing undefeated seasons on both sides.

The boys from Carrollton captured the championship to cap off a dominant year on the links. The Trojans shot a 161 on the back nine, finishing 13 strokes ahead of team runner-up Rome Middle School and capping-off a season in which Carrollton set numerous team (144) and individual records in league contests.

