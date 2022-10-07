Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club recently hosted the 2022 League 27 Middle School Golf Championships, sponsored by West Metro FCA. Carrollton’s boys and girls swept top honors during play, securing undefeated seasons on both sides.
The boys from Carrollton captured the championship to cap off a dominant year on the links. The Trojans shot a 161 on the back nine, finishing 13 strokes ahead of team runner-up Rome Middle School and capping-off a season in which Carrollton set numerous team (144) and individual records in league contests.
Rome’s Lincoln Kilpatrick was the Low Medalist (32). Carrollton’s Mackinnley Yarbrough finished runner-up, seven shots back (39), while Trojans Davis Haas and Crosby Revell tied for 3rd at 40 strokes a piece. Carrollton’s Boys have now won nine straight Middle School Championships and eleven in the past 12 years. Six total boys’ teams advanced to the Championship Round.
Other qualifiers were Alexander, LaGrange, Upson-Lee, and Westminster. Low scores from these teams were respectively scored Nick Beheler (43), Preston Williams (46), Kam Kinney (54), and Minjun Choi (41). Carrollton’s Yarbrough also won closest to the pin on #12.
On the back nine, Carrollton's girls also continued their strong league play, winning the team Championship with a score of 145, while the Westminster School Girls (led by 3rd Place Amelia Maurer’s 55) finished team Runner-Up (174).
Carrollton’s Milly Jackson carded the low round on the day (42), leading the Lady Trojans to back-to-back league titles. Ryan Weber also captured a runner-up finish for Carrollton, scoring 47. All in all, four full girls’ teams competed, with Rome and Upson-Lee rounding out the field. Jackson captured the closest to the pin on #12.
The League 27 All-Star Team was also announced on Wednesday, with the following players advancing to the Callahan Cup at Sunset Hills CC on Sunday, October 30th: (Boys) Mackinnley Yarbrough, Crosby Revell, Lincoln Kilpatrick, Brody Robinson, Davis Haas, Nick Beheler; (Girls) Milly Jackson, Ryan Weber, Amelia Maurer, Kylee Jarboe.
The Callahan Cup is in it’s fourth year of existence, pitting these young local golfers against the best of the best from Fore Kids Golf out of the Columbus area. Fall Middle School Golf in West Georgia was originally pioneered by local coaches Scott Morris and David Bush, and it is unique in the State of Georgia, led exclusively by school staff and coaches across the West Georgia area.
League 27 and the WGMSAL is supported by several corporate and individual members of the West Georgia community and is facilitated through the tireless involvement of area pros like Justin Japour of Sunset Hills and Kevin Gibbs of Oak Mountain.
The Oak Mountain Ladies’ Golf Association holds an annual Clinic to benefit local teams, and for several years, the Fairfield Plantation Men’s Senior Golfers also volunteered their time in scoring the Championship Matches. This year, Mike Wall of the West Metro Fellowship of Christian Athletes provided special prizes for the Championship event.
Tournament Coordinator Dr. Kurt Hitzeman commented that area courses should be particularly commended for their support of Junior Golf in West Georgia.
“Sunset Hills, Tally Mountain, Oak Mountain, and Fairfield Plantation have faithfully supported this league for years," he said. "The course pros and the club memberships go out of their way to provide opportunities for these kids to learn and grow in the game. This overall commitment is unique and it serves as another prime example of how our community is indeed a special one.”
