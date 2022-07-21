Are you 60 or older and a resident of Carroll County? A veteran? A retired Carrollton City Schools employee? If you answered “yes” to one or more of these questions, you are eligible for a Trojan Gold Activities Pass.
The Trojan Gold Activities Pass provides free admission to any school-hosted event for anyone 60 or older, veterans and retired Carrollton City Schools employees upon presentation of the card. The pass is valid for any event at Carrollton Elementary, Carrollton Upper Elementary, Carrollton Junior High and Carrollton High School.
