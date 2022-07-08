Carrollton High Trojan reserved seat tickets for the 2022 football season will go on sale beginning Saturday, July 23 and continue thru Saturday, August 6. The Round 1 two-week period is exclusively for fans who held 2021 season tickets.
Any unclaimed seats will go on sale during the Round 2 purchase period that will start Saturday, August 13.
The cost of a reserved seat season ticket for the Trojans' five-game home schedule is $70 each plus the $50 Carrollton Athletic Booster Club membership fee.
As has been the custom for many years, CHS football season tickets are sold at The Squire Shop located in Westover Square at 995 Maple Street in Carrollton.
Also, reserved parking passes will be available for purchase at The Squire Shop for $35 each.
Following a scrimmage game on Aug, 12 at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Coach Joey King's team will open the regular season on the road for its first two games before kicking off the home schedule at Grisham Stadium on Sept. 2 against the Rome High Wolves.
See '2022 Carrollton Trojan Football Schedule' for the full slate of games this upcoming season.
