Trojan Football Fridays level up with Game Day Experiences

Carroll Realty & Insurance agent Wood Cole is pictured as he races the Gold Flash for the first-ever Trojan Dash. The Gold Flash took home the win on opening night against Cole by eight yards.

 Submitted Photo

There is something special about cheering on your favorite school on Friday nights in the fall. Whether the band is playing, cheerleaders cheering, or the football team battling against their opponent, Friday nights are sacred in high school stadiums nationwide. At Carrollton High School, game days in Grisham Stadium are special. The Trojan Nation shows up, offering unwavering support in every way.

This season, Carrollton City Schools is dedicated to improving the gameday experience. One significant change is the shift to GoFan for digital season tickets, making it simple for ticket holders to transfer them. Furthermore, multiple lines and entrances at each gate have been implemented to expedite fan entry into each event.