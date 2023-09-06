Trojan Football Fridays level up with Game Day Experiences

There is something special about cheering on your favorite school on Friday nights in the fall. Whether the band is playing, cheerleaders cheering, or the football team battling against their opponent, Friday nights are sacred in high school stadiums nationwide. At Carrollton High School, game days in Grisham Stadium are special. The Trojan Nation shows up, offering unwavering support in every way.
This season, Carrollton City Schools is dedicated to improving the gameday experience. One significant change is the shift to GoFan for digital season tickets, making it simple for ticket holders to transfer them. Furthermore, multiple lines and entrances at each gate have been implemented to expedite fan entry into each event.
This season, each home game promises excitement and interaction for Trojan fans. Friendly competition takes center stage with a thrilling race featuring a new addition, the Gold Flash. The Flash appears at the end of the first quarter, challenging a community member to a 100-yard dash and testing their speed against him.
Fans can also enjoy some moments to shine during the game. There’s a chance to appear on the jumbotron dance cam during each half, where fans of all ages can showcase their dance moves to music played by the band or over the speakers. Additionally, cheerleaders will toss Trojan t-shirts and Trojan Nation Network towels at each game, which has been a hit with fans.
Carrollton City Schools’ Director of Public Relations, Laurie Fleck, shared this season’s exciting new fan opportunities.
“We set out to enhance the fan experience in Grisham Stadium this year, creating a fun atmosphere for families,” Fleck said. “Our goal is to build more excitement about our school system and its outstanding students. It has been so much fun to see both the youngest Trojans and our long-time supporters participating in these activities, and we’re looking forward to more crowd engagement in the weeks ahead.”
Superintendent Mark Albertus is proud of the work everyone has put in to make gamedays a family-fun atmosphere.
“Our team has worked hard to elevate the atmosphere in Grisham Stadium to make the fan experience one-of-a-kind,” Albertus said. “We want our events to be ones that families can enjoy together and look forward to. Our kids compete hard each week, and I’m proud that our community shows up each game to support them.”
The Trojans will return home this Friday against cross-town rival the Villa Rica Wildcats. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $10. Game day information can be found at www.carrolltontrojans.net.
