The momentum that flag football has gained at Carrollton High School was on full display Wednesday night in Grisham Stadium as the Trojans captured their first win on the historic opening night.
The varsity girls battled South Paulding the entire game with interceptions from seniors Libby Hall in the first half and Markita Cook in the second. Junior Destiny Jones was the star in the end with an overtime touchdown to win the game, 6-0. The Trojans were led defensively by Markita Cook, Libby Hall, Dasia Crowder and AJ Ward.
Coach Becky Benefield led the team in its inaugural game.
“We are excited about winning our first varsity and junior varsity games of the season,” she said. “The girls made history, and that’s something special to be a part of.”
The junior varsity team ended the night with a huge win against Central, 25-6. Izabell Johnson put the Trojans on the board with a pick-six in the first half. Junior Maggie Dudley led the team throwing three touchdown passes, twice to sophomore Presley Mashburn and once to junior Aladie Kidd.
“We have a great group of girls who are motivated to get better each day. I can’t wait to see how well they do this year,” said Benefield.
The Trojans will play again on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Osborne High School.
