Trojan Flag Football

The Carrollton Trojans beat South Paulding on the opening night of their first flag football season on Oct. 19. The team won the historic game, 6-0.

 Submitted by Cali Jones

The momentum that flag football has gained at Carrollton High School was on full display Wednesday night in Grisham Stadium as the Trojans captured their first win on the historic opening night.

The varsity girls battled South Paulding the entire game with interceptions from seniors Libby Hall in the first half and Markita Cook in the second. Junior Destiny Jones was the star in the end with an overtime touchdown to win the game, 6-0. The Trojans were led defensively by Markita Cook, Libby Hall, Dasia Crowder and AJ Ward.

