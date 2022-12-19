Carrollton eSports State

The Carrollton High School eSports Mario Kart team snagged the state Georgia High School Association State Championship trophy Dec. 14 at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. Pictured front row from left are Robby Blakemore (coach), Michael Fitzgerald, Sarah Scholl, and Connor Haley. Pictured back row from left are Jack Huett, Brantley Colquitt, Omar DeJesus, Riley Ford, and Tristen Castleberry.

 Submitted Photo

Carrollton High School was one of the first schools in the state to roll out a Georgia High School Association-sanctioned eSports coed team, and this year, the team brought home a state championship title.

The Trojan Mario Kart team competed against Discovery High School in the GHSA State Championship Dec. 14 and brought home the winning trophy — the first GHSA state championship ever won for a Mario Kart team, according to Robby Blakemore, CHS eSports coach.

