Coach Wymon Kelley’s Trojan Elite track team will be sending several athletes to compete with the best youth athletes from across the nation next week, as they travel to the Junior Olympics (a.k.a. Nationals).
“The Junior Olympics are a very special occurrence each year!” said Kelley. “It isn’t everyday you can compete with the nation’s best. I’m beyond proud of the kids!”
“They’ve worked very hard and should be very proud of themselves for accomplishing what they worked for this summer. The support of the community is very much appreciated! The kids and myself will do our very best to represent the right way!”
The Trojan Elite team is a collaboration between Carrollton High School and the Carrollton Parks and Recreation department. Kelley and Ora Chism have served as the team’s coaches this year.
Kelley is also the girl’s head track and field coach at Carrollton High School, and Ora Chism is the head of both the Cross Country team and the Track and Field team for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation department.
Marshun Horton was one qualifier for the team, as he qualified in the long jump. He is a rising sophomore that attends Carrollton High, and he plays football and basketball as well.
Aubrey Dishman was another national qualifier, as she qualified in the high jump. She is a rising junior who runs track and cross country at Carrollton High.
Jada Vinson was another young qualifier for the team. She is a rising freshman at Carrollton High who qualified in the 100-meter hurdles.
Conner Jahns will also be traveling to the Junior Olympics, as he qualified for the 2-kilometer steeplechase. He is a rising sophomore at Carrollton High who runs Cross Country and Track and Field.
Rounding out the qualifiers is Jessica Miller, who qualified in three different events. She qualified in the 2-kilometer steeplechase, as well as qualifying in the 1500-meter and the 800-meter events. She is a rising sophomore at Central High who runs cross country and track and field for the Lions.
This year, the event will be held in Sacramento, Calif. at Sacramento State University from July 25-31.
