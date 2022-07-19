Trojan Elite Nationals

The Trojan Elite track team, a collaboration between Carrollton City Schools and Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department will be sending five athletes to the Junior Olympics. Pictured are Aubrey Dishman (top left), Marshun Horton (top right), Jada Vinson (bottom left), Conner Jahns (bottom right, in white) and Jessica Miller (bottom right, in black).

 Photos Submitted by Wymon Kelley

Coach Wymon Kelley’s Trojan Elite track team will be sending several athletes to compete with the best youth athletes from across the nation next week, as they travel to the Junior Olympics (a.k.a. Nationals).

“The Junior Olympics are a very special occurrence each year!” said Kelley. “It isn’t everyday you can compete with the nation’s best. I’m beyond proud of the kids!”

