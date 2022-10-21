Kelvin Hill Westlake

Kelvin Hill (#1) had a game-sealing interception in Carrollton’s 28-19 win over Westlake on Friday. Also pictured are Montrique Glenn (#12) and Jay Farmer (#45).

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

ATLANTA — The Carrollton Trojans faced the Westlake Lions in their second fully-televised game in the past three weeks in a contest for first place in region 2-7A. Though the game started with adversity, the Trojans powered past the Lions to win 28-19.

It was a tale of turnovers for both teams in the first half.

Trending Videos