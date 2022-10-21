ATLANTA — The Carrollton Trojans faced the Westlake Lions in their second fully-televised game in the past three weeks in a contest for first place in region 2-7A. Though the game started with adversity, the Trojans powered past the Lions to win 28-19.
It was a tale of turnovers for both teams in the first half.
Carrollton approached Westlake territory on their first possession of the night, but they were backed up eight yards on a busted screen, forcing them into a passing situation.
Lewis dropped back and pushed the ball over the middle in the direction of two receivers, but the pass slipped through the hands of Caleb Odom and into those of Westlake’s Avieon Terrell, younger brother of Atlanta Falcon A.J. Terrell, who ran it all the way back for a 59-yard pick six, putting the Lions up 7-0 early.
But Odom would redeem himself on Carrollton’s next drive, taking a wide receiver screen down the visitor sideline for a 40-yard score. With Jacob Russell’s extra point, the game was tied, 7-7.
Carrollton’s defense finally took the field and asserted themselves with eight minutes left in the first. For the entire first quarter, Westlake’s offense gained just one net yard on six plays.
The Trojan offense took a longer drive for their second score of the night, ending in a nine-yard touchdown carry by Bryce Hicks. Their next scoring drive was kept alive by a 20-yard fake-punt completion from Andrew Albertus to Takare Lipscomb, and it ended with another fourth-down play, a five yard rushing touchdown by Hicks on fourth and one.
Carrollton had a two-score lead, 21-7. Westlake gained some offensive momentum following an Bryson Oliver interception and a Trojan punt, but they came up empty on both chances thanks to an interception by Myles Butler and a lost fumble, both in Carrollton territory.
But Lewis’ third interception of the night gave Westlake another shot from the Trojan 27-yard line. On fourth and two from the Trojan four yard line, Jai’den Thomas busted through the line for a Lion score. After a missed extra point, it was 21-13, and it would stay that way until the half.
Carrollton was late getting out of the locker room and missed the three-minute warm-up period, and it seemed to show, as Westlake drove down the field for a score on their opening possession. After a failed two-point conversion, Carrollton clung to a 21-19 lead.
With a little over four minutes left in the third, Carrollton’s defense forced a game-changing play. Westlake tried a fake punt from inside their own end zone. The punter was called for intentional grounding on the attempt, and Carrollton declined the penalty for field position. Two plays later, Hicks trotted into the end zone to put the Trojans up 28-19.
Carrollton’s defense forced two turnovers on downs in the middle of the fourth quarter, but the Trojans could not produce points on either possession with two missed field goals. The game was still 28-19 with 5:27 left and Westlake with the football.
However, that drive would end fairly quickly, as Michael Braden sniffed out a screen, tipped the pass, and Kelvin Hill came down with the interception.
Carrollton picked up a few first downs to run out the clock, including a long pass to Odom with Terrell in coverage, and the game would end 28-19, Trojans.
Carrollton will be back at home next week for their last regular season game against Campbell.
